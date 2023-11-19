Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bottom Fishing A 13% Yield: Ares Commercial Real Estate

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Pair of Gloved Hands Pulling on Rope

Elhenyo/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

I know that not everyone enjoys going to the great outdoors and hunting, fishing, hiking, or camping. Yet, even if you haven't experienced it, I'm sure you can imagine using a net to catch a large amount

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
107.91K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

santlo profile picture
santlo
Today, 12:36 PM
Comments (20)
One of the unintended consequences of the NY civil fraud case against Trump is the perception that real estate operators use fraudulent evaluations for various purposes. If I buy a rental building I can check the rents, the taxes and expenses and then figure what I’m willing to pay for the disclosed profit. In a REIT those values can be massaged so that you really don’t know what the profit is.
Kenpo8 profile picture
Kenpo8
Today, 12:32 PM
Comments (1)
Thank you for info on ACRE owned. What I missed in this article was how you spell out the companies income after expenses to pay dividends. Seeking Alpha Dividend Screen shows a Payout Ratio of 2,200% Can that be right and if so how can the keep paying that steady dividend of their?

Being a member has helped my retirement income. Thank you and your team. Charles
A
AZ BOY
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (1.28K)
I always time the market with options….Puts… I would rather continue to add Starwood…
Dweckl profile picture
Dweckl
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (234)
Thanks for another good article! I have been buying ACRE at all kinds of prices for a couple years now. Between that and DRIPing, I'm ever so slightly in the green on paper, but what really matters to me is the money they're giving me and the fundamental picture of the company. They have excellent management, and I have confidence in their ability to create value and continue paying me along the way.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (33.56K)
@Dweckl Thank you for sharing your views on ACRE, glad we are aligned, and happy to note that we will collect those distributions together.
e
eddie1953
Today, 11:51 AM
Comments (495)
Bought in back in Sept best time to buy into REITS in my opinion however l agree it never pays to try and time the market.
hawkeyec profile picture
hawkeyec
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (4.77K)
@Rida Morwa

As always a thorough job, thanks for your work. You said, "Income exceeding expenses equals financial security." It has always amazed me that "economists" don't seem to get this bit. They seem to talk about everything but profit. I have 50 CEFs and nine BDCs. Most of that is underwater compared to by basis but all of this, including my pile of ACRE is sending considerable cash my way. This one is sending me more than a dollar a share. I also have large holdings in ARCC and ARDC, all yield winners.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:12 PM
Comments (33.56K)
@hawkeyec wonderful, glad to see you are reaping the rewards from a diversified income portfolio.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ACRE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ACRE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACRE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.