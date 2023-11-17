Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oaktree Specialty Lending: 11.4% Yield, Special Distribution, 1.01x NAV

Summary

  • Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has an 86% Senior Secured Lending focus.
  • The company had an 89% dividend pay-out ratio in the last quarter, suggesting the dividend is well-covered.
  • While the stock is not selling at a discount to NAV, it remains a solid hold for passive income investors.
  • Increasing NII risks related to interest rates are a potential headwind for OCSL.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is a well-managed business development company with a large percentage of First and Second Liens as well as strong dividend coverage in the third quarter.

Oaktree Specialty Lending's credit quality improved and it also

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OCSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

b
ble373
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (985)
Good read and write. Thank you for the analysis and strategies. Like two sides of the same brain, we trade long term equity holdings in both taxable and non-taxable accounts. Fluctuations in price are important, but depends on horizon an performance vison.
The portfolio is balanced in all active interest sectors to perform as one investment. Most adjustments to shares held are between a > 8% trigger to smooth out aggregate performance. Even then, due diligence and share value are the 2 leading factors whether to draw it down. Due diligence includes scuttlebutt. , insider trades, interest expense, author recommendation's and ratings.
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (3.74K)
Good article. I would reconsider “peeling back 50% of your position if NAV hits 110%”, if held in a taxable account.
