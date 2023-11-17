VXF: The Anti-Large-Cap Trade
Summary
- Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares provides diversified investment opportunities in the mid and small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market.
- The VXF ETF has underperformed the S&P 500, making it a potential rotation opportunity for investors.
- The ETF offers a well-diversified portfolio with low concentration risk and a lower weighting in the technology sector compared to large-cap funds.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
It's been a large-cap, market-cap weighted cycle clearly, but all cycles change, and all conditions change. That's why Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) is worth talking about. This is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, which provides a broad exposure to the mid and small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market, making it a compelling option for those looking for diversified investment opportunities. It has massively underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500), which is why it may be exactly the time to consider rotating here.
Designed to track the performance of the S&P Completion Index, VXF was launched on December 27, 2001. Since its inception, the ETF has amassed assets over $14 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the mid-cap blend segment of the U.S. equity market. The ETF employs a passively managed, full-replication strategy and remains fully invested, offering investors a diversified exposure to growth and value stocks across various sectors. With an annual operating expense of 0.06%, VXF is among the cheaper products in the space, making it a cost-effective choice for investors.
ETF Holdings: A Closer Look
VXF's portfolio consists of 3,647 stocks, with the top five holdings accounting for just 4.5% of the total net assets. This signals a well-diversified portfolio with low concentration risk.
VXF is also well-diversified across various sectors, offering a balanced investment opportunity.
It's noteworthy that compared to large-cap or an S&P 500 ETF such as SPY, the technology sector holds a smaller weighting in VXF, offering a different risk-reward balance for investors.
Note also that VXF is overweighted in small-cap stocks.
Peer Comparison: How Does VXF Stand Out?
When evaluating the performance of VXF, it's useful to compare it against other market caps. This includes the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) on the large-cap side, the Vanguard's Mid Cap ETF (VO) on the mid-cap side, and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR). It's clear that VXF lagged because of the small-cap exposure it has. This emphasizes the point that a view on market cap exposure is a critical decision point for asset allocation.
Pros and Cons of Investing in VXF
Like any investment, VXF comes with its own set of pros and cons. The benefits include a low expense ratio, broad diversification, and exposure to the growth potential of mid and small-cap stocks. However, the ETF also carries certain risks. For one, the prices of mid and small-cap stocks often fluctuate more than those of large-cap stocks, leading to increased volatility. Furthermore, the ETF's heavy concentration in the technology sector may not resonate with investors bearish on this sector.
Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest?
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares is a good fund to consider if you're bearish on market-cap weighted, large-cap technology driven market averages. It offers a lower concentration of tech stocks compared to large-cap funds or the S&P 500 index, and greater sectoral diversification, which can help mitigate risk. Just be aware that a bet here is largely a bet on small-cap stocks, which have been a challenged part of the marketplace for a decade. Not a bad thing - just something to consider.
Markets aren’t as efficient as conventional wisdom would have you believe. Gaps often appear between market signals and investor reactions that help give an indication of whether we are in a “risk-on” or “risk-off” environment.
The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research. I’ll give you the signals--it’s up to you to decide whether to go on offense (i.e., add exposure to risky assets such as stocks when risk is “on”) or play defense (i.e., lean toward more conservative assets such as bonds/cash when risk is “off”).
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and the positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments