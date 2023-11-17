Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Williams-Sonoma: A Great Dividend Growth Stock On Sale

Nov. 17, 2023 11:20 AM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)2 Comments
Summary

  • In due time, the dividend growth investing strategy can help you achieve financial freedom.
  • Williams-Sonoma's well-known brands helped it to hold up well in a difficult operating environment.
  • A flawless balance sheet is another reason to like the company.
  • Williams-Sonoma appears to be meaningfully discounted at its current share price.
  • The stock could outperform the S&P 500 index through the next two years and perform about in line with it in the next 10 years.

An exterior view of a Williams-Sonoma store.

As I've noted time and time again, the goal of investing is to substantially improve your finances over the long run. Depending on life circumstances like marital status, children, philanthropic endeavors and the like, everybody's "number" needed to attain

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.36K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (7.79K)
Williams-Sonoma not only generates significant free cash flow, but it also knows how to handle it best in the industry.

Williams-Sonoma's Cash Return On Invested Capital (CROIC) of 38.7% ranks in the 97.6% percentile for the sector.

Simply outstanding!

The biggest risk to consider is not owning shares in this company.

Long $WSM

Phew, how lucky have I been?!

Just sleeping well at night is an understatement.

I even have excellent dreams.

Of even more.
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (4.3K)
@BM Cashflow Detective I love it. As usual, thanks for sharing!
