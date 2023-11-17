Ariel Skelley/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Technological progress has merely provided us with more efficient means for going backwards.”― Aldous Huxley.

Today, we put homebuilder M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the spotlight. The housing sector has been more than challenged since the Fed Funds rate started to be hiked in March of 2022. Since then, average 30-Year mortgage rates have soared from just over three percent to north of seven percent.

Despite this, the stock of M.D.C. Holdings has risen more than 35% so far in 2023. The shares also yield five percent, one of the highest in the industry. Can the rally continue? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

This home building concern is headquartered in Denver, CO. The company focuses on the first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The firm's primary areas of operation are in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.

August Company Presentation

The stock currently trades near $44.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $3.3 billion.

August Company Presentation

Third Quarter Results:

M.D.C. Holdings posted its third quarter numbers on October 26th. The company delivered GAAP earnings of $1.40 a share, 19 cents a share above expectations. However, revenue fell nearly 23% on a year-over-year basis to $1.09 billion, which missed the analyst firm consensus by some $60 million.

M.D.C. Holdings delivered 1,968 homes at an average sales price of $552,000 during the quarter and saw gross margins improved 280 bps from the second quarter of this year to 19.2%. However, gross margins were down 350bps from the same period a year ago.

The average sales price of homes did fall from the average of $590,000 in 3Q2022. Management projects that it will sell between 2,200 to 2,400 homes in 4Q2023, with an average selling price of between $545,000 to $555,000. Gross margins are seen in the 18.0% to 19.5% range for Q4. The company had an order backlog of some 2,700 at the end of the quarter.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since Q3 results were posted, Seaport Global upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a $49 price target on the shares. Evercore ISI reissued its Buy rating and $55 price target on the stock while JP Morgan maintained its Underweight rating on the equity and lowered its price target two bucks a share to $39.50. Here is the analyst commentary from Seaport, which also upgraded its view of the home building sector.

Our analysis of 10 bond de-inversion cycles since 1957 supports a more negative macro-outlook and its “seemingly counter-intuitive” upgrades of homebuilders as it sees out-performance both into, and out of, de-inversion. In Seaports upgrade of the group, the firm cites attractive sector valuation, low gross/net leverage, low existing inventory tailwinds, and record high home price to income and low affordability. While acknowledging fundamental headwinds are rising, the firm sees a historically favorable environment for “early cycle” builders."

Just over four percent of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short. Insiders have been consistent sellers of the shares of the stock in 2023. So far this year, they have disposed of just over $75 million worth of equity. The vast bulk of the selling has been from two insiders, the Executive Chairman of the firm as well as from its CEO.

M.D.C. Holdings ended the third quarter of this year with $1.7 billion worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. M.D.C. had a debt to capital ratio of just over 31% at the end of the quarter. Importantly, the company has no senior notes due until 2030 and a with weighted average cost of the debt of those senior notes of 4.3%

Verdict:

M.D.C. Holdings made $7.67 a share in FY2022 on $5.72 billion. The current analysis consensus has this homebuilder's profits falling to $5.31 a share in FY2023 as revenues fall nearly 20% to $4.6 billion. They see low single digit sales growth in FY2024, with profits falling slightly to five bucks a share.

August Company Presentation

Home builder sentiment continues to fall in this tough environment. In November, the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) fell six points to 34. Anything below the 50 level is considered negative.

Richmond is a well-run homebuilder and continues to benefit from the low inventory in the market which should allow public home builders to continue to take market share. That said, the market is seeing average mortgage rates near the high for this century, and housing affordability is at/near historical lows.

The stock sells for just under nine times forward earnings. A reasonable valuation given the cyclicality of the industry, high mortgage rates and the fact profits are projected to be down significantly from FY2022's levels over the next couple of fiscal years. Given its strong balance sheet and five percent dividend yield, MDC should hold up well against peers.

That said, in light of the insider selling and the potential for a recession in 2024, I am not buying M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock at current trading levels. If the shares move into the mid-$30s range where the stock has seen some technical support and the equity would yield approximately six percent, I would potentially be a buyer of MDC then.