Village Super Market Is Gradually Expanding Its Real Estate Footprint

Nov. 17, 2023 11:36 AM ETVillage Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA)
Enrique Garcia
Summary

  • Village Super Market operates 34 supermarkets, eight of them company-owned. It has recently added 2 new properties and increased its stake in a real estate partnership.
  • Fiscal year 2023 has marked a new record in profitability thanks to a favorable environment and recent investments.
  • Its recent surge in its financial results proves the company has a strong net cash position.
  • The Sumas family, which controls the company through super-voting rights in Class B shares, has disclosed more stakes in Class A Shares.
  • The current earnings discount and company profile are very attractive for long-term investors. Besides, it offers growth opportunities based on recent initiatives.

In our previous analysis about Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA), we provided extensive coverage about its history and competitive position, including an assessment of its financial position and valuation. In this article, we continue updating the assessment with new

Economist and Front Web Developer. Research and fundamental analysis from Spain. Mostly long ideas and stockpicking in US, Europe and Nordic countries. Interested in history of technology and markets.

Comments

