The #CloudExit Movement And What It Means For Amazon Stock

Nov. 17, 2023 11:45 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)MSFT1 Comment
Summary

  • The #CloudExit movement is calling for businesses to move away from cloud providers like Amazon and back to on-premises infrastructure.
  • Amazon's cloud-computing division, AWS, generates the majority of the company's profits and is critical to its financial performance.
  • High-profile businesses like Basecamp and X have successfully adopted #CloudExit strategies, achieving significant cost savings.
Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The cloud computing industry has been booming for the past two decades, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) being the undisputed leader. However, a growing movement called #CloudExit, which was started by the founders at Basecamp, is calling for businesses to move away from cloud providers like Amazon (

Technology entrepreneur with a focus on value investing. I focus my analysis on development-stage companies with novel and emerging technologies as well as already established names still flying under the radar.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

S
Satya Mardelli
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (402)
Would #CloudExit affect sales growth of CrowdStrike? Their focus is on end-point security for Cloud users.
