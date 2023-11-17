Devon Energy: Why You Shouldn't Catch This Falling Knife Again (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Devon Energy investors have continued to struggle as the surge in oil prices has dissipated and given back their gains.
- Brent crude oil futures have fallen below the $80 support zone, potentially entering a bear market.
- Devon Energy's increased dividend payout and strong free cash flow may not be enough to reassure investors as oil price volatility continues.
- DVN's price action suggests dip buyers trying to catch the falling knife must brace for more pain. A weaker oil market could wreak havoc on its free cash flow outlook.
- I argue why it's time for DVN holders with significant profits to consider rotating out, as astute investors have been doing since late 2022. It's time to consider selling and move on.
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) investors have struggled for traction even as DVN bottomed out in early October 2023, spurred by the recent Middle East conflict. However, the early surge in underlying oil prices (CL1:COM) (CO1:COM) has given way to fears about oversupply risks and potentially weaker consumption demand in 2024.
As a result, Brent crude oil futures have fallen markedly below their October highs, possibly breaking decisively below the $80 support zone if buyers fail to return over the next three to four weeks. Therefore, Brent crude oil futures have collapsed into a bear market (down at least 20%) based on its September 2023 highs. The geopolitical risk premium has likely dissipated as investors are less concerned about a broadening of the conflict. Furthermore, Russia and Saudi Arabia are known to have excess capacity, even as the US could threaten to sanction Iran's oil supply in the near term.
While these uncertain scenarios could increase oil price volatility, buying sentiments have weakened remarkably since buyers lost the $80 support zone. As a result, I assessed that technical selling likely intensified as bearish investors bet on a return to the lows seen in June/July 2023.
I assessed Devon Energy's recent third-quarter release, which didn't do much to calm investors' nerves, even as it increased its dividend payout to investors by 57%. Accordingly, the leading E&P player more than doubled its free cash flow or FCF sequentially, providing the impetus for the boost in distribution.
Accordingly, Devon Energy delivered FCF of $843M in Q3, well above Q2's $326M. Also, the company has maintained its disciplined investment strategy by reinvesting "at just over 50% of cash flow."
Bullish DVN holders would have expected the market to be assured about Devon's ability to continue generating robust FCF, given its cost-advantaged assets in the Delaware Basin. Coupled with its multi-basin acreage portfolio, the company reminded investors that it's confident about funding its 2024 CapEx even with WTI at less than $40 per barrel.
Accordingly, management stressed that it estimates a CapEx range of $3.3B to $3.6B for FY24, representing a "10% improvement compared to 2023 spending levels." I assessed that the improvement should lead to more robust FCF generation if the downward volatility in the underlying crude oil future could normalize in 2024.
Based on the updated analysts' estimates, Devon Energy could deliver an FCF of $3.59B in FY24, up 27% YoY. The projections are markedly above the company's baseline growth outlook of about 20%, predicated on a WTI price level of about $80.
In other words, analysts likely expect the underlying crude oil futures to stay above $80 in 2024. However, with WTI crude oil futures falling to $73 this week, buyers are still nowhere to be seen. I assessed that dip buyers still have a distinct possibility of returning and supporting a WTI bottom at the $65 to $67 zone. However, it's still too early to assess whether that could happen. Despite that, I don't expect a hard landing. Therefore, I believe the bottom should hold.
However, the sharp decline in WTI crude since it topped out in late September at the $95 level suggests intense selling pressure, but we could be near a bottom. Notwithstanding that optimism, the critical question is whether analysts' estimates and the company's outlook could have been overstated, suggesting a further write-down in their outlook is necessary.
DVN is valued with a "C-" valuation grade, suggesting no valuation dislocation is assessed. Also, its "D+" growth grade isn't constructive for its outlook, suggesting its best days could be over. While E&P leaders like Devon Energy are renowned for their best-in-class profitability ("A" grade), it might not be sufficient to placate investors, as seen in its relatively poor "D-" momentum grade.
Investors must pay close attention to its momentum grade because it indicates that holders are rotating out of DVN quicker than its sector peers, suggesting a marked loss in confidence. The question is where buyers could return to stem a further decline and help DVN bottom?
As seen above, DVN's price action has continued to disappoint, making a series of lower highs and lower lows, including the recent top in mid-October 2023 at the $51 level.
As a result, the momentary reversal from its early October lows was decisively rejected as DVN continued on its downward momentum. As of this week, DVN is looking increasingly likely to re-test the low $40s critical support zone, which buyers must defend stoutly.
However, I believe price action investors would agree that DVN is no longer in a medium-term uptrend constructive for buying pullbacks. The market appears to be de-rating DVN further, expecting further downgrades in its forward FCF estimates, anticipating a potentially weaker crude oil market in 2024.
Therefore, I expect the $40 support level to be breached decisively, suggesting investors should anticipate a possible re-test of the zone with critical support at the $35 level.
With DVN still nearly 20% away from that level, I expect it to continue underperforming the market and its sector peers.
Rating: Downgraded to Sell.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.
