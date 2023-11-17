Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Innovative Industrial Properties: Staying The Course

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.47K Followers

Summary

  • Innovative Industrial Properties plays a unique role in a traditional investment portfolio due to its exposure to the cannabis industry.
  • Although an overhang from SH Parent's uncollectibles remains, the REIT has experienced improvements in the rental collection and has a compelling weighted average lease term.
  • We believe an improved debt structure could be en route, which could free up acquisition capital and drop IIPR REIT's liability base.
  • Our NAVPS calculation raises concerns. However, Innovative Industrial Properties' price multiples and dividend yield are well aligned.

A researcher is investigating quality and analyzing cannabis plants that are being grown in a greenhouse. Herbal alternative for medicine.

NewSaetiew/iStock via Getty Images

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) is today's topic of conversation. We covered the REIT just over a year ago and felt the need to revise our outlook as material events have occurred ever since.

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.47K Followers
Pearl Gray is a Proprietary Investment Fund and Market Research Firm with an emphasis on systematic risk analysis and bottom-up exploration. Our coverage includes developed market stocks, emerging market stocks, ETFs, CEFs, REITs, and Fixed-Income vehicles.A worthwhile consideration: Investment returns stem from systemic risk + company-specific risk + skill + luck. Do not underestimate the magnitude of luck. Happy investing, everyone!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

b
brownb57
Today, 12:12 PM
Comments (36)
Thank you for the update! I’m long IIPR & have been enjoying the consistent dividend yield while waiting for the NAV to improve.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IIPR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on IIPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IIPR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.