SOXX: The Big Short, Take Two

Thesis Summary

Michael Burry is at it again. After closing his market short positions at a loss, per the latest 13F filings, Burry is now shorting semiconductors.

While I think his logic with this short is more sound, my best guess is that he will be burned by the market again.

Fundamentals matter, of course, but not in times of market euphoria.

The way I see it, semiconductor companies like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), are overvalued. However, the macroeconomic environment now supports a rally in risk assets, and I believe there will be an appetite for many of the high-flying semiconductor companies.

Like in 2008, Burry will eventually be proven right. But I believe his timing is off on this one.

What's Burry Up To?

Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management just released its latest 13F filing, and as is often the case, investors are analyzing the latest movies in Burry's portfolio.

Here's a screenshot from the latest filing:

Scion 13F (13F Filing)

Some interesting moves here.

Firstly, Scion held over $4 million in Alibaba (BABA) shares as of the filing. BABA is down over 9% following earnings as I write this.

The 13F shows two short positions through puts. One is on Booking Holdings, which the company also owns, so this could be considered a hedge.

But Burry's fund is also straight out shorting the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX). The filing also showed that Burry has closed out his short on the Nasdaq (NDX).

We do not know exactly how these options paid off or didn't, but we do know that the Nasdaq is closing in on YTD highs, up over 30% since January, when Bury famously tweeted "Sell".

Shorting Semis Doesn't Seem Crazy

Burry is now shorting again, this time focusing on semiconductors, and this is not the only fund making moves in this sector.

Some other well-known investors also changed their positions in the semiconductor sector. Soros Fund Management, the asset manager for billionaire George Soros' Open Society Foundations, dumped its 10,000 shares in Nvidia (NVDA.O) and added 80,000 shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which is listed in the U.S.

Source: Reuters

Looks like some institutions are moving out of NVIDIA. Taking profits on a stock that is up over 100% is never a bad thing, especially when the company is trading at 100x earnings.

I've made the case that NVDA was overvalued before. And indeed, shorting semis is not a crazy idea.

Semi Revenues (Bloomberg)

Semiconductors are a cyclical business, subject to ups and downs. The industry tends to go through periods of over and underproduction. During the COVID lockdown, there was a big shortage of semiconductors, which led to a big rally in chip stocks.

I do believe, at some point, the current chip mania will subside, but are we there yet?

Why I Think This Won't Pan Out

Taking profits or shorting NVIDIA is not the same as buying puts on the SOXX, which is made up of many more companies.

SOXX Top 10 Holdings (SA)

The largest holding in the SOXX is actually Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), followed by Broadcom (AVGO? and then NVIDIA. Following this, we have Texas Instruments (TXN) and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Let's have a look at these companies individually:

AMD INTC QCOM TXN AVGO Price/Sales (TTM) 8,61 3,20 4,02 7,61 11,40 Price to Book (TTM) 3,47 1,68 6,65 8,29 18,25 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 102,88 11,77 12,70 21,10 22,57 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 61,62 23,85 14,17 15,84 21,15 Click to enlarge

Source: SA

Granted, these are not the cheapest companies out there, but they are much more reasonably valued than NVIDIA, which represents 8% of the SOXX. Price to cash flow seems pretty reasonable, with the exception of AMD.

AMD is actually the largest holding in the SOXX, and this is a trade I recommended on the recent pull-back based on TA.

AMD TA (Author's Work)

The way I see it, we are completing an impulse to the upside, which should get us over $160. In the last week, we have broken through the 50- and 200-day MAs, which should give us a bullish crossover soon. Momentum is to the upside, and if anything, I'd be looking to buy any pull-back here.

The chart for the SOXX looks pretty much the same as the one for AMD.

Don't Fight The Macro

Now more than ever, stocks are moved by macro factors. We can see this reflected in the strong correlation we have seen between rates and the S&P 500 (SPX).

SPX and Rates (TradingView)

Rates up, stocks down. Rates down, stocks up. This has been the dynamic since July.

Based on the current outlook, with rates still high, inflation easing and employment beginning to weaken, the stage is set for a Fed Pause.

Performance After Fed Pause (Bloomberg)

The chart above shows the return for stocks during the three months following a Fed pause. History shows Fed pauses are bullish for stocks, and for now, this is how I expect things to play out.

Final Thoughts

Burry became famous for shorting the housing market, but as anyone who has seen The Big Short knows well, his positions were underwater for some time. Once again, I think Burry is early.

The AI/chip bubble will pop, but before that happens, markets need to turn, and that won't happen, in my opinion, for a few months. First, we will have a "goldilocks" phase during the Fed Pause. Markets will cheer the end of rate hikes, and during this time, I expect the Nasdaq, SPX, SOXX, and even NVIDIA to make new highs.