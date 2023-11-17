SOXX: The Big Short, Take Two
Summary
- Michael Burry is shorting semiconductors through puts on the iShares Semiconductor ETF.
- Other investors, including Soros Fund Management, are also making moves in the semiconductor sector.
- The current chip mania may subside in the future, but in the short term, there is potential for a rally in semiconductor stocks.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Pragmatic Investor get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Thesis Summary
Michael Burry is at it again. After closing his market short positions at a loss, per the latest 13F filings, Burry is now shorting semiconductors.
While I think his logic with this short is more sound, my best guess is that he will be burned by the market again.
Fundamentals matter, of course, but not in times of market euphoria.
The way I see it, semiconductor companies like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), are overvalued. However, the macroeconomic environment now supports a rally in risk assets, and I believe there will be an appetite for many of the high-flying semiconductor companies.
Like in 2008, Burry will eventually be proven right. But I believe his timing is off on this one.
What's Burry Up To?
Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management just released its latest 13F filing, and as is often the case, investors are analyzing the latest movies in Burry's portfolio.
Here's a screenshot from the latest filing:
Some interesting moves here.
Firstly, Scion held over $4 million in Alibaba (BABA) shares as of the filing. BABA is down over 9% following earnings as I write this.
The 13F shows two short positions through puts. One is on Booking Holdings, which the company also owns, so this could be considered a hedge.
But Burry's fund is also straight out shorting the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX). The filing also showed that Burry has closed out his short on the Nasdaq (NDX).
We do not know exactly how these options paid off or didn't, but we do know that the Nasdaq is closing in on YTD highs, up over 30% since January, when Bury famously tweeted "Sell".
Shorting Semis Doesn't Seem Crazy
Burry is now shorting again, this time focusing on semiconductors, and this is not the only fund making moves in this sector.
Some other well-known investors also changed their positions in the semiconductor sector. Soros Fund Management, the asset manager for billionaire George Soros' Open Society Foundations, dumped its 10,000 shares in Nvidia (NVDA.O) and added 80,000 shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which is listed in the U.S.
Source: Reuters
Looks like some institutions are moving out of NVIDIA. Taking profits on a stock that is up over 100% is never a bad thing, especially when the company is trading at 100x earnings.
I've made the case that NVDA was overvalued before. And indeed, shorting semis is not a crazy idea.
Semiconductors are a cyclical business, subject to ups and downs. The industry tends to go through periods of over and underproduction. During the COVID lockdown, there was a big shortage of semiconductors, which led to a big rally in chip stocks.
I do believe, at some point, the current chip mania will subside, but are we there yet?
Why I Think This Won't Pan Out
Taking profits or shorting NVIDIA is not the same as buying puts on the SOXX, which is made up of many more companies.
The largest holding in the SOXX is actually Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), followed by Broadcom (AVGO? and then NVIDIA. Following this, we have Texas Instruments (TXN) and Qualcomm (QCOM).
Let's have a look at these companies individually:
|
AMD
|
INTC
|
QCOM
|
TXN
|
AVGO
|
Price/Sales (TTM)
|
8,61
|
3,20
|
4,02
|
7,61
|
11,40
|
Price to Book (TTM)
|
3,47
|
1,68
|
6,65
|
8,29
|
18,25
|
Price/Cash Flow (TTM)
|
102,88
|
11,77
|
12,70
|
21,10
|
22,57
|
EV/EBITDA (TTM)
|
61,62
|
23,85
|
14,17
|
15,84
|
21,15
Source: SA
Granted, these are not the cheapest companies out there, but they are much more reasonably valued than NVIDIA, which represents 8% of the SOXX. Price to cash flow seems pretty reasonable, with the exception of AMD.
AMD is actually the largest holding in the SOXX, and this is a trade I recommended on the recent pull-back based on TA.
The way I see it, we are completing an impulse to the upside, which should get us over $160. In the last week, we have broken through the 50- and 200-day MAs, which should give us a bullish crossover soon. Momentum is to the upside, and if anything, I'd be looking to buy any pull-back here.
The chart for the SOXX looks pretty much the same as the one for AMD.
Don't Fight The Macro
Now more than ever, stocks are moved by macro factors. We can see this reflected in the strong correlation we have seen between rates and the S&P 500 (SPX).
Rates up, stocks down. Rates down, stocks up. This has been the dynamic since July.
Based on the current outlook, with rates still high, inflation easing and employment beginning to weaken, the stage is set for a Fed Pause.
The chart above shows the return for stocks during the three months following a Fed pause. History shows Fed pauses are bullish for stocks, and for now, this is how I expect things to play out.
Final Thoughts
Burry became famous for shorting the housing market, but as anyone who has seen The Big Short knows well, his positions were underwater for some time. Once again, I think Burry is early.
The AI/chip bubble will pop, but before that happens, markets need to turn, and that won't happen, in my opinion, for a few months. First, we will have a "goldilocks" phase during the Fed Pause. Markets will cheer the end of rate hikes, and during this time, I expect the Nasdaq, SPX, SOXX, and even NVIDIA to make new highs.
Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor
Join today and enjoy:
- Weekly Macro Newsletter
- Access to our Portfolio
- Deep dive reports on stocks.
- Regular news updates
Start your free trial right now!
This article was written by
James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments