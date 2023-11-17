Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba: Buybacks, IPOs And Other Hallucinations

Early Retiree profile picture
Early Retiree
6.11K Followers

Summary

  • As I had expected, Alibaba continues to be cheap – and I believe it will likely remain cheap.
  • The company seems to be rethinking its much acclaimed corporate restructuring and the series of IPOs investors were hopeful for.
  • To assuage investors, Alibaba continues to buy back stock and introduced a small dividend, but I see some serious issues there as well.
Chrysantheme

She IPOs not, she IPOs, she IPOs not...

VIDOK/E+ via Getty Images

Reducing Hallucinations

LLMs (large language models) such as ChatGPT have shown remarkable prowess in solving a broad range of problems, yet one of their remaining key issues are so-called “hallucinations”, i.e. their tendency to provide completely false information while sounding perfectly confident and compelling.

This article was written by

Early Retiree profile picture
Early Retiree
6.11K Followers
Having always been a learning machine, I speak five languages, have worked as a sales agent, project manager, translator, computer consultant, software engineer, built a house with my own hands, published books and essays on literature, philosophy and art, have written for magazines of various kinds in different countries. After retiring early in 2004, little by little, I have become a fund manager for some friends and myself, following the principles of value investing laid out by Benjamin Graham, Phil Fisher, Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett. In my article “The Portfolio For Early Retirees” I presented a simple and practical way to structure an investment portfolio for early retirees. In 2015 I won the Seeking Alpha Contrarian Contest and was among the winners of several other competitions. I have also been a regular contributor to Seeking Alpha Pro right from the start.I strive to gather above-average knowledge about my stock picks. As this takes many hours, despite managing my portfolio full-time, you should not expect me to throw out new ideas each and every week. My Investment Strategy Statement can be found here.Legal Disclaimer: My contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Although I do my utmost to procure high quality information, investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

B
BerlinInvestor
Today, 1:36 PM
Comments (95)
Just love the stock....no matter what US propaganda says accumulate, accumulate and more accumulate....already 30% of my portfolio (with no US stock, because this is really where the Ponty schemes live and if I had to buy one it would Paramount or CVS Health.) and hopefully it gets even cheaper to make it 50%.
thisispatrick profile picture
thisispatrick
Today, 1:15 PM
Comments (58)
The comparison between AI hallucination's and the difficulty investors have in detecting management BS is right on!
V
ValeBea
Today, 1:07 PM
Comments (71)
"While the stock is down, Alibaba buys out American investors on the cheap, while issuing the same amounts of stock (or more) to its employees. This is not "capital returned to shareholders", this is how value is driven home."

If you think that buying back shares only in the US is not fair because it "brings value back home", it means that you think there is value in Alibaba at the moment. Is my understanding correct?
Early Retiree profile picture
Early Retiree
Today, 1:14 PM
Comments (2.29K)
@ValeBea Sure there is value. The problem is how to realize it and who will realize it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BABA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.