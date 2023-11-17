BlackJack3D

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is one of the top companies likely to benefit most from the coming artificial intelligence ("AI") boom. The market may be underestimating the scale of the AI revolution. However, it may be similar to the Internet boom in the early-mid 90s that should make many companies enormously wealthy. AMD produces some of the most advanced GPU and CPU processors, which are the picks and shovels of the AI market. AMD should remain at the cutting edge of CPU and GPU technologies, leading to increased sales, improved profitability, and a considerably higher stock price in future years.

A Technical View - Much More Upside Likely Ahead

AMD (StockCharts.com )

AMD may pull back here in the near term, but there is much more upside if you have a longer-term outlook. The 50-day MA moved above the 200-day MA in March, confirming that the bull market in AMD had started. We recently witnessed an unjustified 33% pullback, which created an excellent buying opportunity. While AMD may go through a mild pullback/consolidation phase in the near term, the downside is minimal, and the stock has much more upside potential, especially in the longer term.

The AI Boom Is Coming

The AI Boom is not here yet, but it is coming. AMD's CEO, Lisa Su, mentioned that AI remains the company's "largest and most strategic long-term growth opportunity." She projected that the data center AI accelerator market will grow from $30 billion this year to over $150 billion in 2027. This dynamic represents a remarkable compound annual growth rate of over 50%.

It's challenging to fathom the sheer scale of the AI potential, but the general AI market size could expand from about $208 billion today to a staggering $1.85 trillion in 2030.

AI Market Size Worldwide Forecast

AI growth (Statista.com )

If we're talking about the picks and shovel guys down in the trenches powering the AI boom, companies like AMD and Nvidia (NVDA) should do exceptionally well moving forward. We should witness accelerating revenue growth due to AMD's AI enterprise market growth potential. Additionally, AMD is incorporating AI capabilities into its gaming chips, which should enable demand to increase, helping AMD take more market share from Intel (INTC) as we move forward.

CPU share (cpubenchmark.net)

AMD has made substantial ground in the CPU market share in recent years. Its market share in "all CPUs" doubled from 17.5% in 2016 to about 35%. Moreover, AMD has solid momentum, and its AI-enhanced processors could continue capturing market share from Intel, leading to higher-than-anticipated revenues and profitability in the coming years.

AMD is Cheap, And It's Catching Up To Nvidia

AMD's current revenue and EPS estimates may be lowballed. Some analysts tend to take an overly cautious approach when pricing in new factors like AI market share, pricing power, demand growth potential, and other elements.

Consensus Revenue Estimates - Too Conservative

Sales estimates (SeekingAlpha.com )

We're witnessing a YoY sales drop-off primarily due to the transitory slowdown in gaming revenues. The downturn occurred because of challenging macroeconomic factors and the temporary slowdown. Gaming and general laptop and desktop sales should increase considerably as the downturn concludes and the economy begins recovering. Moreover, enterprise server sales growth could increase substantially as the Fed unfreezes ultra-tight monetary conditions. Therefore, we could see revenue growth toward the higher end of analysts' estimates, roughly 20% annually in the coming years.

AMD is the only company that effectively challenges Nvidia's relentless dominance in AI-enterprise. While Nvidia remains the undisputed GPU leader, AMD's MI300X should soon give Nvidia a run for its money in the ultra-lucrative AI server/GPU market (picks and shovels). AMD's new MI300X chip is designed for large language and cutting-edge AI models. Moreover, the MI300X can use up to 192 GB of memory, surpassing Nvidia's rival H100, which only supports 120 GB. However, despite its better performance, AMD's MI300X costs around $30,000 less, suggesting AMD can put price pressure on Nvidia, taking market share.

The Bottom Line: AMD EPS Growth To Increase Considerably

AMD's income could rise much higher and far quicker than expected due to its dominance in GPU and CPU markets. High-quality chips capable of powering AI should be in extraordinarily high demand, and AMD is in a prime position to benefit for many years. Powering the massive servers that enable AI could be a duopoly where AMD's and Nvidia's pricing power and expanding demand could bring in much more profitability than expected, increasing EPS growth and driving earnings far higher than the anticipated estimates.

AMD's EPS Growth Potential is Exceptional

EPS (SeekingAlpha.com)

The consensus estimate is for $3.77 in EPS next year. However, with increased sales from higher-than-anticipated AI demand and a gaming and general desktop/laptop space recovery, next year's EPS could come in at $4.50 or better. We should see a similar dynamic in 2025, and AMD could earn well over $6 in EPS. Due to the AMD/Nvidia duopoly in the GPU space, AMD should significantly benefit from the ensuing AI revolution. This dynamic should push AMD's sales and EPS growth considerably beyond many estimates, leading to an elevated P/E multiple and much higher stock price in the coming years.

Where AMD's stock could be in future years:

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $27.8 $33.5 $39.8 $47 $55 $63 $71.5 Revenue growth 17% 20% 19% 18% 17% 15% 13% EPS $4.50 $6.30 $8 $10 $12 $14 $16 EPS growth 70% 40% 27% 24% 21% 18% 15% Forward P/E 25 27 29 28 27 26 25 Stock price $158 $216 $290 $336 $378 $416 $450 Click to enlarge

AMD's EPS growth should surge as its revenue growth reaccelerates, core operations rebound, and profitability improves in the coming years. AMD could provide around 20% annual growth, leading to significantly higher than anticipated revenues and improved profitability. This dynamic should enable AMD to support a relatively high multiple, leading to a much higher stock price in future years, making AMD one of the best AI buys for the next decade.

AMD Faces Some Risks

AMD faces several risks, including competition from Nvidia, Intel, and other companies. Additionally, the challenging economic environment remains an ongoing concern. AI demand could be worse than anticipated, resulting in slower sales growth and worse-than-expected profitability. Investors should examine these and other risks before investing in AMD stock.