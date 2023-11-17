Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Analog Devices Trying To Execute A Soft Landing In A Still-Evolving Chip Sector Correction

Nov. 17, 2023 1:04 PM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)MCHP, NXPI, ON, TXN
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.28K Followers

Summary

  • The semiconductor down-cycle is underway, with lead times continuing to decline and demand softening in major end-markets like industrial and communications.
  • Analog Devices has handled the downturn well, focusing on higher-margin opportunities and tight channel inventory management, but there is still a risk of a larger-than-expected cut to next quarter guidance.
  • Chip demand should trough in 1H'24, and Analog is looking at years of above-average growth opportunities, driven by its leverage to high-value auto, aero/defense, industrial, and communication markets.
  • Analog shares are worth owning below $200 and the upcoming earnings/guidance report could offer a chance to buy in on weakness.
Electronic circuit board and digital information technology concept.

metamorworks

The semiconductor down-cycle is well underway, with lead-times already down about a third from the record high seen mid-2022, but a lot of uncertainty remains as to just how the bottoming out process will go. The down-cycle has taken longer to materialize due

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.28K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

