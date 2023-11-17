Large Trades In Mega Caps Suggest A Market Top May Be Here
Summary
- A large player in the market appears to be taking profits off the table.
- Trades in Amazon, Meta, and Nvidia show significant changes in open interest and premiums collected.
- Trader made quick profits and may be suggesting a short-term market top.
A series of strange options trades were taking place on Nov. 15 in some mega-cap names, which suggests a very large player in the market betting on stocks to continue to rise, or so they would want to make it appear.
However, understanding the mechanics of the options market and how they feed into stock market price action also suggests that a large player used options to gain leverage and drive prices higher and is now taking profits off the table.
When a customer or trader buys a call or put option, the market marker tends to be on the other side. This means that the market maker sells the call or the put to the customer/trader. To hedge this risk, the market maker must buy or short the underlying stock or index through futures or the underlying securities.
It's important to understand that viewing these trades in real time may give one a false impression of what is happening. However, it's only when viewing these Mega cap trades through the lens of open-interest changes that one can really see the complete picture. The open interest tells us a lot about the nature of trades that show up through a trading session, and most importantly, alerts an onlooker as to whether the options are being opened or closed.
Amazon
The first trade that stood out was an Amazon (AMZN) option, which saw its open interest for the February 16, 2024, $135 calls increase by 149,997 contracts, and the February 16 $115 calls fall by 115,992.
The data shows that the $135 calls were bought for $15.20 per contract, while the $115 calls were sold for about $30.85.
Meta
The next options trade was in Meta (META), which saw its open interest for February 16, 2024, $300 calls increase by 35,509 contracts, while the February 16, 2024, $250 calls reduced by 28,980.
The data shows the $300 calls were bought for $47.04, and the $250 calls were sold for $88.85.
Nvidia
The next trade was in Nvidia (NVDA), which saw the January 19, 2024, $380 calls reduced by 35,003, while the February 16, 2024, $460 calls saw their open interest increase by 35,064.
The data shows that the $380 calls were sold for $120 per contract, while the $460 calls were bought for $65.65.
On the surface, just seeing the large increases in the open interest at the higher strike price would make one think the trader is betting on the stocks rising in price to those higher strike prices. But in reality, given that the premiums collected in all three cases far exceeded the premiums paid, it seems like somebody is taking profits and leaving something on the table in case the stocks go higher.
This differs from opening a new position and putting new money to work. In this case, because the options had so much time left, if the trader believed the stock could continue advancing, they would have likely not changed the position. But the change in strike prices and the booking of some of the premiums suggest there is doubt on further upside.
Massive Size
It's very clear that whoever the trader is very large because the trades seem massive. The 35,000 contracts for the $380 Nvidia Calls sold at $120.30 equals $421 million in premiums collected, and the 35,000 contracts for $460 Nvidia Calls bought at $65.65 equals a premium paid of $229 million.
The size for Meta is equally large, with the 28,958 contracts for the $285 Meta calls sold at $88.85, equal to $257 million in premiums collected. At the same time, the 35,000 contracts of the $300 Meta Calls bought at $47.04 are about $166 million in premiums paid.
The size of Amazon is quite large, too, with the 116,000 contracts of the $115 Amazon calls sold at $30.85, equal to $357 million collected. Meanwhile, the 149,000 contracts of the $135 Amazon Calls bought at $15.20 equal to around $226 million in premiums paid.
Quick Profit
What is also startling is that the trader made a very quick profit with the trades placed over the past two weeks. The Nvidia $380 calls were bought on November 2 at $73.
The Meta calls were bought on October 26 for $54.10 per contract and rolled down from the November 17, 2023 expiration date at the $270 strike price.
The Amazon calls were bought on October 27 for $21 and were rolled down the November 17, 2023 expiration date from the $120 strike price.
This is something to take notice of because a size like this can move the market, and they were creating new positions heading into the October lows; in the case of Nvidia, it may have very well helped to push it higher, given the amount of delta hedging the market maker may have had complete against the massive calls options the customer bought.
More importantly, while the trader has certainly left room for all three of them to rise, they have taken a significant amount of money off the table and they were able to make a very large profit over a short period of time while nearly predicting the October lows. Who knows they may even be telling us we are now near a short-term market top.
