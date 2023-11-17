Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer Stock: Cheap But Will Remain Cheap, For Now

Nov. 17, 2023 1:16 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)VRTX2 Comments
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • When I saw Pfizer Inc. stock settling below pre-pandemic levels, I knew the deterioration of investor sentiment has a lot to do with declining Covid vaccine sales. This was expected.
  • A deep dive into Pfizer's financial performance in 2021 and 2022 reveals its non-Covid businesses have failed to meet market expectations.
  • Excluding the impact of Comirnaty and Paxlovid sales, Pfizer's revenue has gone nowhere between 2020 and 2022.
  • Pfizer's core businesses are showing signs of recovery today, but the lack of a catalyst may keep the stock under pressure.
Pfizer world headquarters in New York City, USA.

JHVEPhoto

I am not a pharma investor. However, when an opportunity presents itself, I do not hesitate to invest in pharmaceutical companies that I can understand and that I believe are fairly or cheaply valued in the market. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (


    Dilantha De Silva is a former buy-side analyst.

    He runs the investing group Beat Billions. It provides investment research with a focus on small-cap stocks that are well positioned to deliver long-term alpha returns. With a strategy centered around earnings events such as earnings surprises and earnings revisions, it tries to identify earnings catalysts that could move stocks. The group provides access to in-depth research reports, model portfolios, real-time guru picks, and a vibrant investor community. Learn more.

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VRTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Comments (2)

    pine-apple profile picture
    pine-apple
    Today, 1:38 PM
    Comments (120)
    EPS revisions are lower because of the vaccin supply depreciation. That's a one time charge. I expect PFE to return to slow EPS growth but should easily surpass $3 next year. Its a buy for me. Cheap and nice dividend.
    thirdcamper profile picture
    thirdcamper
    Today, 1:30 PM
    Comments (8.34K)
    Congratulations on a fair and appropriate evaluation of PFE. I had pared down my PFE to tax-loss harvest but will be buying more since it's at a great price for an income stock. I hope you're right that it trades in this range for some time to come as I'd like to pick up quite a few more shares.
