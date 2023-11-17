Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Elutia, Inc. (ELUT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 17, 2023 12:30 PM ETElutia Inc. (ELUT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.25K Followers

Elutia, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Carey - Finn Partners

Randy Mills - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Ferguson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Elutia Q3 2023 Financial Results Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, of David Carey of Finn Partners. You may begin.

David Carey

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Earlier today at Elutia released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that do not relate to matters of historical facts relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, including without limitation, those relating to our operating trends and future financial performance are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions.

These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. For a list and description of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the SEC, including Elutia's annual report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ELUT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ELUT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.