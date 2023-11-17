Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income: Q3 May Be The Turning Point

Nov. 17, 2023
Sensor Unlimited
Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation's stock price rallied sharply after Q3 earnings, indicating an improving outlook for the retail industry and the economy.
  • The company's differentiating business model, which includes a diversified portfolio of freestanding retail properties and high-quality tenants, gives it a stable advantage.
  • Despite the positive developments, the stock is still trading at a heavily discounted valuation, making it a compelling investment opportunity.
Why did Realty Income's stock price rally sharply after Q3 earnings?

The stock price of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has suffered a large correction in the past ~1 year or so. As seen from the chart

Sensor Unlimited is an economist by training with a PhD, with a focus on financial economics. She is a quantitative modeler and for the past decade she has been covering the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry. She writes about asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets.

Sensor Unlimited contributes to the investing group Envision Early Retirement which is led by Sensor Unlimited. They offer proven solutions to generate both high income and high growth with isolated risks through dynamic asset allocation. Features include: two model portfolios - one for short-term survival/withdrawal and one for aggressive long-term growth, direct access via chat to discuss ideas, monthly updates on all holdings, tax discussions, and ticker critiques by request.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

allday1234
Today, 2:22 PM
Comments (14.58K)
Well we will see after losing 8-9% in value and going negative in value I sold it all so will wait a while . Interest rates have eased yet , so am skeptical
cyclingscholar
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (279)
By the way, the USA owns a lot of real estate (especially in the West) and its interest coverage is:

(25 trillion nominal GDP)/(659 billion interest payments) == 379X

Remember that when you hear about how terrible our national debt is.

In the meantime, "O" Rocks!!!!
FourDecadeStreetExec
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (65)
What’s the average spread on the dividend versus ten year US Government bonds?
The multiple should be lower with higher interest rates. Poor metric to use.
