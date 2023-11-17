Auris/iStock via Getty Images

Why did Realty Income's stock price rally sharply after Q3 earnings?

The stock price of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has suffered a large correction in the past ~1 year or so. As seen from the chart below, its stock price has corrected by almost 30% in the past 6 months alone. Such corrections are for good reasons on the surface. Top factors include rising interest rates, concerns about the economy, and general market volatility. For the first half of 2023, its year-over-year growth was due almost entirely to the acquisition of industry peer VEREIT. While rising costs (especially interest expense hikes) have largely offset its top-line growth and pressured its margins.

Seeking Alpha

However, the thesis of this article is to argue that the above issues are only temporary (more on this in section 2), and I see the structural advantages of its business model intact. Furthermore, its 2023 Q3 earnings could mark the reversal point of the market sentiment. O reported stronger-than-expected results, and more importantly, raised its future guidance (see the next chart below). To wit, its funds from operations ("FFO") dialed in at $1.04 per share, beating analyst expectations of $1.02 by 2 cents. It raised its full-year guidance of FFO per share to the $3.98-$4.01 range. I interpret these results as signs of an improving outlook of the retail industry or the economy in general, which is beneficial for O as its tenants are primarily retail businesses.

In response to such positive developments, Realty Income's stock price rallied sharply after Q3 earnings. As you can see from the chart above, its stock price rose by ~15% (from a bottom level of ~$46 before the earnings report to the current level of ~$53).

Next, I will explain: A) why I see O well-poised to benefit in the longer term also; and B) why the stock is still heavily discounted despite the large rallies since its Q3 report.

O Q3 earnings report

O's differentiating business model

Realty Income Corporation is a REIT that owns single-tenant, standalone commercial properties. Compared to other peers, it offers several differentiating factors in its business model. First, it owns a diversified portfolio of freestanding retail properties. The portfolio is highly diversified in multidimensions, including tenant type, geography, and industry. This diversification helps to mitigate the risk of any one tenant or industry experiencing a downturn. Second, thanks to its experienced management team, the business is very selective of its tenants and focuses especially on high-quality tenants with strong credit ratings. This helps to ensure that the company receives its rent payments on time and that its properties are well-maintained.

Thanks to these differential factors, O has a relatively wide and stable structural advantage compared to its peers. As long-term historical data (see the chart below) have demonstrated, the company's properties were able to maintain its investment spread under various macroeconomic conditions. This is a key reason why I think the market concern about interest hikes has been overblown in recent quarters. Historical data has shown that O's business model (i.e., the investment spread) is insensitive to rising interest rates.

O Q3 earnings report

Valuation is still heavily discounted

Despite the positives mentioned above and the price rally since its Q3 earnings, the stock is still trading at a heavily discounted valuation. Since Realty Income has a long history of paying and increasing its dividends (and is a member of the elite "dividend aristocrats" club), here I will rely on its dividend yield as the main valuation metric. As you can see from the chart below, measured by its dividend yield, the stock valuation is near the lowest point in at least 10 years.

More specifically, the chart shows Realty Income's average dividend yield and year-end dividend yield over the past 10 years. As you can see, the company's dividend yield has ranged from about 3.7% (1 standard deviation below the mean) to about 5.8% (approximately 1 standard deviation above the mean) during this time period. The current dividend yield of 5.79% (on a FWD basis) is not only far above the historical average, but also close to the highest level in 10 years.

Author Based on Seeking Alpha data

Other risks and final thoughts

Before closing, there are several additional risks, both in the upward and downward directions, that are worth mentioning.

On the negative side, its debt obligations have increased substantially recently, with the bulk of the leverage used for the buyout of VEREIT mentioned above. As a result, its debt-to-equity ratio currently hovers around 0.57x as seen in the chart below, noticeable above its historical means. However, thanks to its healthy earnings, its interest coverage is currently at 2.36x despite the debt increases (and the interest rate hikes too). The company is generating enough income to cover its interest payments by more than two times and its interest coverage is on par with its historical averages.

Seeking Alpha

On the positive front, the company has plenty of addressable markets to grow in and is well-positioned to do so thanks to its scale and differentiating model. Especially in Europe, the company sees attractive growth avenues with limited direct competition. To start, the aggregate net lease market in Europe is about 2x larger than that of the U.S. And more importantly, the European market is much less saturated than in the U.S., thus posing less severe direction competition. As O's study shows, to achieve a similar degree of market saturation in Europe compared to the U.S., Realty Income's enterprise value in Europe would approximate ~$110B (or ~12X of its current portfolio size), indicating ample room for growth.

All told, my overall conclusion is that the positives far outweigh the negatives. I see O as a compelling investment opportunity under current conditions. The headwinds are temporary or even only market perceptions. The development in Q3 could mark the turning point of market perception and sentiment judging by the strong price rallies and improved outlook of business fundamentals. Even if not, a position here offers favorable odds for investors with some patience, given its structural advantages, potential addressable markets, and very compressed valuation.