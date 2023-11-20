Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Have Reached A Buy-Zone

Nov. 20, 2023 1:00 PM ETCLX, O, SP500, TROW, NOBL
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.94K Followers

Summary

  • Of the three, Realty Income is probably the best opportunity at the moment.
  • Clorox Company is a solid dividend aristocrat with a history of increasing free cash flow and dividends, though management's use of cash during the pandemic is questionable.
  • T. Rowe Price Group is a resilient company in the asset management industry, with a history of increasing dividends and potential for undervaluation.
Growing investment concept

Ghing

It has not been an easy year for dividend aristocrats, in fact the performance of the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) has been significantly lower than that of the S&P500 (SP500): -1.30% versus +17.56%, respectively.

The

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.94K Followers
A business administration graduate, when I can I express my opinion on Seeking Alpha about financial markets and individual companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in O, CLX, TROW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLX--
The Clorox Company
O--
Realty Income Corporation
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
TROW--
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
NOBL--
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.