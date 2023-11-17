Thapana Onphalai

A Quick Take On SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) reported its Q3 2023 financial results on November 2, 2023, beating both revenue and consensus earnings estimates.

The firm provides an array of IT systems management tools for organizations worldwide.

I previously wrote about SWI with a Hold outlook on limited revenue growth upside in the near term.

Revenue growth continues to be tepid.

SolarWinds Corporation is now subject to an SEC lawsuit and is rumored to be exploring possible options, including a sale.

My outlook on SWI is Hold in the near term.

SolarWinds Overview And Market

Texas-based SolarWinds has developed a portfolio of application monitoring, management and optimization solutions for a variety of IT environments.

The company is led by president and CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna, who joined the company in 2021 in the wake of the firm’s widely publicized hack and was previously CEO of Pulse Secure.

The firm’s primary offerings include the following:

Monitoring

Observability

Service Management

Systems Management

Database Management

IT Security

Service Desk

Remote Access.

SWI acquires new customers through its direct sales and marketing teams and via partner referrals and various reseller and integration provider relationships.

According to a 2021 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global market for cloud system management was estimated at $10.6 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $31.4 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 24.1% from 2021 to 2025.

The primary reason for this expected growth is the continued migration of IT infrastructure to cloud-based environments.

Also, companies are looking for vendors that can provide a variety of solutions to reduce vendor bloat and a more integrated approach.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Microsoft

ManageEngine

New Relic

Splunk

Cisco

Amazon Web Services

Dynatrace

Datadog.

SolarWinds’ Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (blue columns) has been growing slowly; Operating income by quarter (red line) has been fluctuating within a range in recent quarters:

Seeking Alpha

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has remained stable; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (amber line) have varied with no durable trend.

Seeking Alpha

Earnings per share (Diluted) have generally remained negative in recent quarters, nearing breakeven in Q3 2023:

Seeking Alpha

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, SWI’s stock price has risen 34.09% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) rise of 42.05%, essentially mirroring the ETF:

Seeking Alpha

For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $235.2 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $1.2 billion in total debt, of which $12.5 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $161.1 million, during which capital expenditures were $4.9 million. The company paid $71.6 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest trailing twelve-month figure in the past eleven quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For SolarWinds

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure (Trailing Twelve Months) Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 3.9 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 11.0 Price / Sales 2.5 Revenue Growth Rate 4.0% Net Income Margin -2.5% EBITDA % 35.8% Market Capitalization $1,900,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,940,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $165,970,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.12 Forward EPS Estimate $0.85 Free Cash Flow Per Share $0.91 SA Quant Score Hold - 3.41 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

GuruFocus

Based on the DCF, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $10.47 versus the current price of $11.45, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued.

SWI’s most recent unadjusted Rule of 40 calculation was 26.9% as of Q3 2023’s results; the firm has generated most of that performance from its good operating margin and is in need of improvement in its revenue growth rate, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q3 2023 Revenue Growth % 4.0% Operating Margin 22.9% Total 26.9% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

Commentary On SolarWinds

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q3 2023’s results, management’s prepared remarks highlighted exceeding previous guidance across various metrics, despite an "uncertain macro environment."

The firm produced subscription revenue and ARR growth as a result of its focus on subscription revenue, although overall growth remained subdued due to ongoing reductions in its perpetual license business, which is in decline.

This is a common problem with such companies that have legacy perpetual business operations as they seek to transition to a subscription-based business, with the legacy business weighing down the shift, usually over several years.

The firm and its CISO were sued by the SEC for allegedly misleading investors "by disclosing only generic and hypothetical risks when the company" related to the SUNBURST cyberattack.

Notably, the stock has since risen, perhaps due to a report that the firm is exploring options, including possibly a sale. SWI is controlled by private equity firms Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo.

In the earnings call, I tracked the frequency of various keywords and terms used by management and analysts, as shown in the chart below:

Seeking Alpha

Analysts questioned leadership about customer growth dynamics and outlook.

Management said that most customers are seeking to eliminate tool sprawl through broad platform adoption, reducing vendor bloat and complexity.

Despite unfavorable macro conditions, the firm is seeing mid-market customers investing and renewing at all-time high rates.

Forward growth guidance is deliberately cautious due to economic uncertainties. No specific sector was an outlier in either direction.

Total revenue for Q3 2023 rose by 5.7% year-over-year, while gross profit margin dropped by 0.2%.

Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue fell by 5.2% YoY, and operating income rose impressively by 31.5%.

The company's financial position is acceptable, with ample liquidity, a fair amount of long-term debt, but strong positive free cash flow.

SWI’s Rule of 40 performance has been in need of improvement, especially on its revenue growth metric.

Looking ahead, full-year 2023 revenue growth is expected to be 4.3% over 2022.

If achieved, this would represent an increase in revenue growth rate versus 2022’s growth rate of only 0.1% over 2021.

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include easing cost of capital assumptions, which may increase valuation multiples.

However, based on fundamentals, my discounted cash flow calculation suggests the stock may be fully valued at its current level of around $11.50, given its current revenue growth rate.

Accordingly, my outlook on SolarWinds Corporation in the near term is Neutral [Hold].