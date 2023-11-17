Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zoom's Q3 Earnings Preview: Stock At An Attractive Valuation

Summary

  • In 2019, pundits referred to Zoom as the next verb in the lexicon of the collective consciousness, akin to Google or Kleenex.
  • After three years of meteoric growth, during which Zoom 10x'd+ its free cash flow generative sales, growth has slowed, and it's largely been left for dead by investors.
  • In the mid-2010s, Apple experienced the same treatment from investors: It generated some of its best returns in a short period of time in the company's history.
  • Today, I will highlight the similarities between Apple of 2018 and Zoom of 2023 so as to surface what investors should pay attention to as Zoom reports next week.
  • In short, with $6 billion in cash, no debt, multiple rapidly-growing lines of business, and a very large, stable source of free cash flow, I like Zoom and its 8.7% free cash flow yield.
Awaiting Acceleration Day

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), like so many businesses that were beloved in the private and public markets throughout the 2010s and early 2020s, has been essentially discarded by market participants, as evidenced by its elevated free cash flow yield of

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

What about TEAMS? How can zoom compete against MSFT long term?
