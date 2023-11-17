Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (MRPRF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCPK:MRPRF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ines Arellano - Investor Relations

Ismael Clemente - Chief Executive Officer

Miguel Ollero - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mariano Miguel - Banco Santander

Fernando Abril-Martorell - Alantra

Florent Laroche - ODDO

Jonathan Kownator - Goldman Sachs

Ines Arellano

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining Nine Months '23 Trading Update Conference Call.

As we always view on quarterly results, our CEO, Ismael Clemente will provide you with the main highlights of the period and will thereafter open the lines for Q&A. [Operator Instructions]. With no further delay, I will pass the floor to Ismael. Thank you.

Ismael Clemente

Thank you, Ines. Good afternoon, everyone. We are here today to report on another Solid set of results of Merlin Properties in up to the third quarter of 2023. Many of you might remember that, during the full-year results presentation 2022, we commented that, our expectation for the year was a relatively strong first half on significant inertia from positive 2022 and a slightly softer second half.

Probably what we didn't have the opportunity to comment was the order of magnitude of that predicted softening, which has clearly been lower impact than we expected. While in 2022, as of today, we have renewed 74% of our contracts with a 6.2% inflation average, this year it has been 70% of the contracts with 5.7% inflation average. This is why, the second half is slightly a little tad softer than the first, but clearly well above our expectations. Particularly, offices where our asset management team has made a great effort in keeping occupancies stable and obtaining not only full pass-through on the rents and on the inflation but also in terms of achieving modest release spreads in the renewals.

