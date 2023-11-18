Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Nvidia, Lowe's, Deere And Best Buy Line Up To Report

Nov. 18, 2023 10:30 AM ETAclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS), ACVA, ATMU, BYDDF, EBIX, EJH, GENI, MYO, RDFN, SRAD, VTYX, ZM
The holiday-shortened week will include a flurry of earnings reports just before Thanksgiving. The headliner will be Nvidia (NVDA), which has been on an AI-fueled rally of late. Lowe's (LOW), Analog Devices (ADI), Autodesk (ADSK), Best Buy (BBY), Baidu (BIDU), Deere (DE), and DICK's Sporting Goods (DKS) are some of the other notable companies that will enter the earnings confessional. The economic calendar will be dominated by global flash PMIs for November, and the durable goods order report or the U.S. interest rate watchers will also have their eyes on the Federal Reserve's release of minutes from the FOMC meeting and the European Central Bank's accounting of its last meeting.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, November 20 - Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and BellRing Brands (BRBR).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, November 21 - Nvidia (NVDA), Lowe's (LOW), Medtronic (MDT), Analog Devices (ADI), Autodesk (ADSK), Best Buy (BBY), Baidu (BIDU), DICK's Sporting Goods (DKS), Burlington Stores (BURL), HP (HPQ), Nordstrom (JWN), and Jack in the Box (JACK)

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, November 22 - Deere (DE).

Volatility watch: Short interest levels have pushed even higher on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) and Beyond Meat (BYND). Options trading volume has moved higher on MorphoSys AG (MOR) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX). The most overbought stocks per their 14-day relative strengh index are Myomo (NYSE:MYO), E-Home (NASDAQ:EJH), and

