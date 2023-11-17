Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Southland Holdings, Inc. (SLND) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 17, 2023 2:22 PM ETSouthland Holdings, Inc. (SLND), SLND.WS
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.25K Followers

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLND) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Murray - Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Frank Renda - President and Chief Executive Officer

Cody Gallarda - EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson, Davis & Company

Oliver Chornous - D.A. Davidson

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Julio Romero - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sergio and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Southland Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Alex, you may begin conference.

Alex Murray

Good morning, everyone. This is Alex Murray, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Welcome to the Southland Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Joining me today are Frank Renda, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Cody Gallarda, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to begin with a gentle reminder. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are uncertain and outside of Southland's control. Southland's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements and we do not undertake any duty to update these statements.

For a discussion of some of the risks that could affect results, please see the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-Q we filed last night and our Form 10-K for the year

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SLND

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SLND

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.