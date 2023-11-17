Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Surviving The Storm: Applied Materials' Robust Earnings Amidst Investigation

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
7.76K Followers

Summary

  • Applied Materials has exhibited strong financial performance in its recent FY4Q earnings report, surpassing estimates and demonstrating growth across multiple segments.
  • The company is facing an ongoing US criminal investigation related to potential evasion of export restrictions, which has put pressure on its stock.
  • Despite the investigation, Applied Materials maintains a positive outlook and has a history of resolving such situations with minimal financial impact.

Close-up of Silicon Die are being Extracted from Semiconductor Wafer and Attached to Substrate by Pick and Place Machine. Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab. Semiconductor Packaging Process.

SweetBunFactory

In the recent Fiscal Q4 earnings report, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has exhibited a strong financial performance, surpassing estimates and demonstrating robust growth across multiple segments. Despite an ongoing U.S. criminal investigation related to

This article was written by

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
7.76K Followers
I am a seasoned investor providing investment analysis on SeekingAlpha and much more on Substack. Your support is vital in helping me continue my journey as an independent writer.  I encourage you to subscribe to my Substack newsletter, The Compounders. The newsletter is accessible to everyone, with a free tier providing a wealth of valuable insights. I look forward to interacting with you on The Compounders!  https://zenanalyst.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

sspencer profile picture
sspencer
Today, 3:53 PM
Comments (445)
Did you not see the F4Q rev from China was ~ $2.96B? This was up major league from 3Q, and well more than double the yr-ago rev = pre-load shipments prior to sanctions = B.S. operations. This co. is in serious need of a new CEO!!!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMAT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMAT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMAT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.