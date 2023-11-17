Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 13, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Denis Phares - CEO

John Marchetti - CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

Vincent Anderson - Stifel

Brian Dobson - Chardan

Jeff Grampp - Alliance Global Partners

Denis Phares

Thank you, and thank you to everyone joining us today. Before handing the call over to John to review our third quarter financial results, I wanted to spend a few minutes providing an update on our core markets, our progress and our revenue diversification efforts and to highlight the important milestones that we have achieved in our domestic battery cell manufacturing operation.

As many of you know, the majority of our revenue today comes from the recreational vehicle market, either through aftermarket sales or through OEMs, when they place our storage solutions on their RVs during the manufacturing process. The RV industry, which is dependent on consumer discretionary spending, continues to face significant challenges with unit shipments down over 50% year-over-year, well below the industry's expectations just a few quarters ago.

