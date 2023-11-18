Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon: Undervalued With Good Prospects

Nov. 18, 2023 9:00 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT1 Comment
I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
273 Followers

Summary

  • Amazon.com, Inc. is a dominant company with strong positions in various industries and a well-diversified revenue stream.
  • The company has done a brilliant job at monetizing its customer base through subscriptions, ads, and more.
  • Amazon's dominant position within the cloud industry and competitive pricing in advertising should fuel growth for year to come.
  • My 10-year DCF indicates Amazon is still undervalued by 16%, making this a buy.

Amazon Germany Services GmbH

FinkAvenue

Investment Thesis

I believe Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) offers a very attractive opportunity due to its dominant position across different sectors, diversification, and financial strength. AMZN is the leading e-commerce brand in the world with over 300 million

This article was written by

I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
273 Followers
I.M Investing is a college sophomore majoring in finance. He looks for high-quality dominant businesses, buys them at an attractive valuation to maximize returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not a qualified financial advisor or investing professional. My content and analysis are based on my opinion and are intended to be used and must be used for educational purposes only. No content or analysis constitutes or should be understood as constituting a recommendation to enter into any securities transactions or to engage in any investment strategy. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment based on your own personal circumstances. Readers should always seek the advice of a qualified professional before making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. A reader should not make personal financial or investment decisions based solely upon this analysis

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (39.06K)
"The average Prime member spends $110 on Amazon every month"

I call that a week not even including Whole Foods.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMZN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.