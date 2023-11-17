Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 17, 2023 3:16 PM ETSypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.26K Followers

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Gill - President & Chief Executive Officer

Rich Davis - Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day and welcome to Sypris Solutions Incorporated Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time for opening remarks, I'd like to turn the call over to the President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jeffrey Gill. Please go ahead, sir.

Jeffrey Gill

Thank you, Nick and good morning, everyone. Rich Davis and I would like to welcome you to this call, the purpose of which is to review the company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023. For those of you who have access to our PowerPoint presentation this morning, please advance to Slide 2 now.

We always begin these calls with a note that some of what we might discuss here today may include projections and other forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these projections and statements will be achieved and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of several factors. These factors are included in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. And in compliance with Regulation G, you can access our website at sypris.com to review the definitions of any non-GAAP financial measures that may be discussed during this call.

With these qualifications in mind, we'd now like to proceed with the business discussion. Please advance to Slide 3. I will lead you through the first half of our presentation this morning, starting with an overview of the highlights for the quarter, to be followed by an update on the outlook for each of our primary markets. Rich will then provide you with a more detailed review of our financial results for the period.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SYPR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SYPR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.