Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5 Prime-Time Net Lease REIT Takeover Targets

Nov. 18, 2023 7:00 AM ETBNL, FCPT, GTY, PINE, PSTL2 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation recently acquired Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. in a $9.3 billion all-stock deal.
  • W.P. Carey announced the spinoff of its office assets into a publicly traded REIT called Net Lease Office Properties.
  • The net lease sector is expected to see a surge in M&A activity as smaller firms struggle and costs of capital remain elevated.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Businesspeople Hiding Face With Dartboard

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

There’s been a lot going on in the Net Lease REIT (real estate investment trust) sector lately.

You may recall that recently Realty Income Corporation (O) announced it was acquiring Spirit Realty

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT® on Alpha today... for more in-depth research on REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. You'll get more articles throughout the week, and access to our Ratings Tracker with buy/sell recommendations on all the stocks we cover. Plus unlimited access to our multi-year Archive of articles. 

Here are more of the features available to you. And there's nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial. Just click this link.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated


And this offer includes a FREE copy of my new book, REITs for Dummies!

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
113.58K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCPT, GTY, PINE, PSTL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

s
silentrumble
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (338)

Not sure that this is correct.

According to SA Dividend history data, FCPT increased their dividend from $0.29 in Jan '19 to $0.35 now. That is around 20.7% in TOTAL increase, not an annual growth rate.

Anyway, still like the company and thanks for the article !

Silentrumble
Ethan Roberts profile picture
Ethan Roberts
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (999)
Great write-up, Brad, and happy to finally see a mention of FCPT. The way they're going, they may not be sub $3 billion for long. I would actually hate to see NNN or one of the other larger triple-nets snatch them up because I really like them long term. Something I've been thinking about- If we should get into a recession, % of rents collected will become much more important than occupancy levels. You can have 99.9% occupancy but if only 89% are paying, you have problems.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BNL--
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.
FCPT--
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
GTY--
Getty Realty Corp.
PINE--
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
PSTL--
Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.