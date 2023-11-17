Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Terumo Corporation (TRUMF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 17, 2023
Terumo Corporation (OTCPK:TRUMF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Naoki Muto - Chief Accounting Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Shinjiro Sato - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Naoki Muto

Hello. I am the CAFO, Muto. I will explain our Earnings Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024.

Here are the highlights of this earnings report. Both revenue and adjusted operating profit in the first half were our highest ever for a half. Business inquiries continued to be strong globally as revenue grew 6% when excluding FX. Operating profit increased 15% when excluding FX. Positive impact from our earnings improvement measures continued to exceed the negative impact of inflation as we saw progress as planned toward achieving the annual guidance. In addition, the treasury stock acquisition of up to JPY20 billion that we have previously announced is scheduled to be performed within the fiscal year.

Next slide, please. Here are the P&L results. Revenue was driven by the TIS and TA businesses of the Cardiac and Vascular Company and by the blood center business of the Blood and Cell Technologies Company, all of which grew in the double digits. In operating profit, the positive impacts of price policy revisions outside Japan and cost reductions throughout the group occurred as anticipated, while onetime business portfolio optimization profits also contributed to large growth. Comparing the 3 months of Q2 against the previous year, both gross profitability and adjusted operating profitability improved. I will explain this in detail on the next slide.

Next is the profit variance analysis comparing the 3 months of Q2 against the same quarter of the previous year. First, in gross profitability on revenue. The impact of inflation that worsened in the second half of the previous fiscal year

