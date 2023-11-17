Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Magnolia Oil & Gas Continues To Grow Production With A Low Reinvestment Rate

Nov. 17, 2023 4:46 PM ETMagnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)1 Comment
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation expects to deliver high-single digits production growth in 2023 and 2024, with a reinvestment rate of under 50%.
  • This gives it funds to continue share repurchases. It has repurchased around 48 million shares since the start of 2021.
  • Magnolia's oil cut has been decreasing with its focus on its high-return Giddings asset.
  • It recently acquired oilier Giddings assets, though, which should help boost its oil cut back up a couple percent.
Beautiful pink magnolia flowers on white background

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has been efficiently growing its production and now expects 8% production growth (not including its recent Giddings acquisition) in 2023, with a 6% to 7% decrease in

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
10.81K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

o
old maid
Today, 5:56 PM
Comments (2.94K)
fine operation. stepen chazen was a fine trustworthy operator. r.i.p.

i think their property is superlative. they never seem to stress it to manage their output.

chazen never wanted the share price to soar as that would have made his buybacks more costly.

if you are writing for traders you’ll be wanting the shares to rise, asap.

if you are writing for long term investors like moi, we do not like stocks we are buying to pop. we also don’t like big dividends (= big taxes). we like buybacks.

mgy is a core holding in the back of the vault. i am an on-going buyer and have never sold a share. please don’t pump it. :)
