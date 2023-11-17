Sean Zanni

Thesis

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shows promise with strong financial performance, including a nearly 28% YoY growth in gross profit and record-high adjusted EBITDA. However, concerns arise from its scattered business model, lacking a clear identity and strategic direction across services like Square, Cash App, Spiral, Tidal, and TBD.

Comparisons with competition reveal significant disparities in size, profitability, and operating expenses, challenging assumptions about Block's future profitability. Valuation metrics are mixed, with Block appearing undervalued by EV/Sales but priced higher than peers in P/FCF.

While Block shows promise, it may pose higher risks compared to more established players like PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). Investors seeking fintech exposure may find better opportunities with companies boasting a clearer business model and consistent profitability.

The Company

Block saw a notable almost 28% increase, reaching $56.28 following the announcement of their latest quarterly report at the beginning of the month. The market responded with cautious optimism to the earnings and guidance that managed to slightly exceed expectations.

In the third quarter of 2023, Block delivered a solid financial performance, with a gross profit of $1.9 billion, indicating a respectable almost 28% year-over-year growth. The company also achieved a record-high quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $477 million, showcasing a commitment to enhancing profitability.

The adjusted operating income reached $90 million, representing a 5% margin on gross profit—a notable improvement from the previous year's $32 million. These figures suggest a dedication to efficiency and financial stability, contributing to the measured market response.

Block has taken a page from PayPal's playbook with a bold $1 billion share buyback plan, as announced by CEO Jack Dorsey during the earnings call. This strategic move aims to counteract the dilution caused by share-based compensation.

Moreover, both of Block's ecosystems, Square and Cash App, delivered stellar performances in Q3. Square generated an impressive $899 million in gross profit, reflecting a solid 15% year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, Cash App reported a noteworthy $984 million in gross profit, indicating a substantial 27% year-over-year growth.

In a strategic move unveiled during the earnings call, Block has restructured its Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform, integrating it into Cash App in the fourth quarter. This decision is geared toward providing unique and seamless consumer experiences. Additionally, Block is actively enhancing system reliability and redundancy to prevent future outages, underscoring its commitment to delivering a seamless customer experience.

Block, consisting of Square, Cash App, Spiral, Tidal, and TBD, presents a business model that, in my view, lacks clear cohesion and direction. Their diverse range of services reflects a company that is still trying to define its identity. On their corporate website, they outline Square's focus on helping sellers, Cash App's mission to redefine the world's relationship with money, Spiral's involvement in open-source Bitcoin projects, Tidal's global platform for musicians, and TBD's aim to simplify access to Bitcoin and blockchain technologies.

While the intention to assist diverse audiences is evident, the scattered nature of these ventures leaves me skeptical about the effectiveness of their overall strategy. The varied services, from commerce solutions to open-source projects, suggest a lack of a unified vision, making it challenging to discern what Block truly stands for in the market.

Competitors

For the same price, you can acquire shares of PayPal, a much more established and secure company. However, the significant distinction, in my view, lies in the profitability of each company.

Block has undoubtedly experienced a remarkable surge in revenues, particularly noteworthy when comparing their revenue to that of PayPal, achieving nearly 60% of PayPal's size.

What truly catches my attention is that Block's operating expenses are almost on par with PayPal's, despite being 40% smaller than PayPal in terms of size.

Many may argue that profitability will come later, but a closer examination of the profit margins tells a different story.

Valuation

Valuing a company that isn't turning a profit can be challenging. Yet, when we compare Block's EV/Sales to that of its close peers, it appears undervalued. It's crucial, however, to bear in mind that these peers are large conglomerates that have consistently generated significant profits over the years. Hence, the undervaluation of Block makes sense, especially when we take a closer look. Block is currently valued at 1.6, while PayPal stands at 2.

Examining the P/FCF ratio tells a different narrative. Block appears to be priced at twice the level of Fiserv and four times that of PayPal.

Risks

Block grapples with challenges stemming from the unpredictable macroeconomic landscape and fluctuating interest rates. The company faces a formidable test due to increased competition from fintech giants like Paypal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. Moreover, the evolving regulatory environment, particularly regarding transaction fees and Buy Now, Pay Later services, presents potential operational hurdles. Despite Square's undeniable market influence, these multifaceted challenges call for careful scrutiny from investors evaluating its future prospects.

Conclusion

In summary, while Block's recent financial performance and strategic moves are noteworthy, several factors warrant caution for potential investors. The company's diverse business model, encompassing Square, Cash App, Spiral, Tidal, and TBD, lacks a clear identity and strategic direction. Comparisons with PayPal reveal disparities in size, profitability, and operating expenses, challenging the argument that Block's profitability may improve over time.

Valuation metrics present a mixed picture, with Block appearing undervalued by EV/Sales but priced higher than peers in terms of P/FCF. Additionally, the company faces risks from an unpredictable macroeconomic landscape, intensified competition, and regulatory changes in the fintech industry.

Given these considerations, investors seeking exposure to the sector may find more attractive opportunities with established and secure companies like PayPal, which not only exhibit a focused business model and consistent profitability but also possess a larger market presence.