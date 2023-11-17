Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Don't Like Block Stock

Nov. 17, 2023
Summary

  • Block, Inc. shows promise with strong financial performance, including a nearly 28% YoY growth in gross profit and record-high adjusted EBITDA.
  • Concerns arise from its scattered business model, lacking a clear identity and strategic direction across services.
  • Block may pose higher risks compared to more established players like PayPal Holdings, Inc., and investors may find better opportunities elsewhere.

Alex Wang"s Big Trouble In Little China(town) At The Rainbow Room Powered by Cash App

Sean Zanni

Thesis

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shows promise with strong financial performance, including a nearly 28% YoY growth in gross profit and record-high adjusted EBITDA. However, concerns arise from its scattered business model, lacking a clear identity and strategic direction across services

Christos Nikolaou is the founder of CLASquare Capital, an event-driven hedge fund focused on strategic investments in mispriced securities and corporate events that unlock substantial shareholder value. In addition to his role at CLASquare, Christos shares his top ideas, in-depth research, extensive resources, and real-time updates as investments unfold in his articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

R
Rleaton
Today, 5:58 PM
Comments (1.62K)
If you want a view on where Blocks profitability is heading looking at its PEG compared to PayPal's.

In terms of no cohesion, I guess it depends. They have strong and growing cohesion between their two largest businesses segments (Seller and CashApp).

The rest of those business units mentioned are for a web3 based economy. You can argue they are too early to the game since the TAM there is currently underdeveloped. But trends continue suggest that people are tired of the status quo were a few players own everything on the internet. As long as that trend continues you will see Web3 eventually become a large (potentially very large) market. When that happens Block will be the far and away front runner.

In the midterm Block has finally recognized that share holders want it to focus on its two current large business segments instead of trying to pour resources into a new one, as a major talking point in the latest ER was a renewed focus on Seller and integrating buyer/seller. That is why you are seeing a sudden (and massive) shift towards profits. Margins are set to meaningfully expand in the coming years as operational costs are reduced significantly. The biggest question is will they be able to maintain sufficient growth by refocusing their largest business segments while simultaneously reshuffling/reducing their teams? It's a valid risk, but one we just watched members of the magnificent 7 all do, so the precedent is there.

PayPal on the other hand, continues to shrink on a user basis. They grow only because they have been able to squeeze more out of fewer users, but how long will they be able to keep that up? The new management team is saying all the right things, but actionable steps have so far been illusive, and PayPal's biggest growth drivers Braintree & Venmo are quickly losing market share to a host of competitors. Yes, PayPal is currently much more profitable, but that could very well not be the case in 2 or 3 years.

Can PayPal turn it around? Maybe, but they don't exactly have the rich innovation history that some of its competitors do. Most of their growth has come via acquisition
O
OutlanderFX
Today, 5:44 PM
Comments (122)
I take it by your article you don’t like the stock, but you quietly bought it regardless
