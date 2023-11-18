Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: No Point Fighting The Bears

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is now a highly-shorted battleground penny stock, with the volatility from aggressive short sellers likely to negate the potential upside from these bottom levels.
  • No matter how the management has competently cut dividends to preserve cash flow, while engaging on multiple asset sales to generate liquidity, sentiments surrounding the REIT has turned pessimistic.
  • In addition, we expect Medical Properties Trust dividends per share growth to be stagnant over the next few years, as the management navigates an extremely challenging period of elevated interest rate environment.
  • It also remains to be seen when we may see a reversal, with the REIT sector being sold off over the past few months and the Fed unlikely to pivot anytime soon.
  • While the FWD yields of 12.63% may be tempting, we prefer to adopt a wait-and-see attitude from the sidelines. There may be more pain in the near term.

Fluttering blank white flag on flagpole isolated on black background

AlxeyPnferov/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in August 2023, discussing its pessimistic prospects as the bears won the battle and the stock plummeted. Thanks to multiple tenants' cash flow issues and the real estate investment

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

Brandon Pennell profile picture
Brandon Pennell
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (774)
I wouldnt say that there is no sense in fighting the bears. The only really big fear for this firm at rhe moment is the debt maturities coming up and their ability to refinance them. With the dividend cut this gave the firm breathing room couple it with some successful asset sales and they will make it through. The assets arent worthless as a whole. There are tenants paying rents so at some point bears have to say ok enough is enough its smart for us to cover. This sector has been smashed hard by inflation so all the operators have been facing 15-20% cost increases across the board. Management however has lied to investors before.
TheGermanGuy profile picture
TheGermanGuy
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (1.56K)
"Lastly, with an eye-watering short interest of 22.76%, we believe that MPW's investment thesis has changed drastically, with it no longer trading based on fundamentals,"
Or you could just say that the stock is cheap, but chose not to.
TheGermanGuy profile picture
TheGermanGuy
Today, 9:19 AM
Comments (1.56K)
I would love to see a real evaluation, not the 100th repetition of the same stuff; for example how the sentiment was at the all-time-low in 2008, if tenants back then were also the main concern.
Grazi57 profile picture
Grazi57
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (1.02K)
Waiting to see if it’ll follow the Christmas rally (if we get one) and then I’m out
TheGermanGuy profile picture
TheGermanGuy
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (1.56K)
You have a strange definition of a "pennystock" or just want to sound more dramatic for clicks.
m
mighty Merle 2
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (114)
@TheGermanGuy I agree. $2.8bln market cap.
M
MikeKorea
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (3.21K)
Its not at all about „aggressive shortsellers“. The company is a POS and its management is the worst in the industry. Thats why the stock price is where it is. Deservedly so.
TheGermanGuy profile picture
TheGermanGuy
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (1.56K)
@MikeKorea Worse than RMR managed Reits?
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (11.46K)
Summary

"Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is now a highly-shorted battleground penny stock, with the volatility from aggressive short sellers likely to negate the potential upside from these bottom levels."

For the record it's been a highly shorted battle ground stock for over a year and half now ......
