Exxon Mobil Stock: Tread Carefully (Rating Downgrade)

Nov. 17, 2023 6:15 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)8 Comments
Summary

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation's growth is slowing, and it missed EPS and revenue expectations in its latest earnings report.
  • The company's margins are returning to the historical ranges, raising concerns about its current valuation.
  • The dividend yield is not attractive compared to industry averages, making Exxon stock a risky investment in a bearish oil market.

It's not very often I publish a bearish article, especially in the industry that I love oh so much, but it's time to consider shorting Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). This is not the first time I

A finance graduate from the University of Alberta. I have developed a trend-following strategy backed by solid fundamentals. Removing emotion from the situation is the hardest, yet most important lesson to learn.-"I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful." - Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

C
Charleyman
Yesterday, 7:30 PM
Pretty negative. Exxon long.
Mexia74 profile picture
Mexia74
Yesterday, 7:28 PM
All due respect, you are way off on this one. Long XOM.
Graham Grieder profile picture
Graham Grieder
Yesterday, 7:34 PM
@Mexia74 Thanks for reading, fair enough. I'm long oil, but I don't think Exxon is the vehicle to ride in here.
donpizza profile picture
donpizza
Yesterday, 7:02 PM
If you are a technician making a short term call, you get a pass on fundamentals. Also you are using a rear view mirror for your analysis. Finally I wonder if your Canadian prejudices are showing? Finally, if you apparently don’t think the Hess acquisition is worth mentioning or analyzing how it will impact XOMs future trajectory then you lose further credibility with me.
V
Vanster
Yesterday, 7:14 PM
@donpizza you mean the Pioneer acquisition. Chevron is buying Hess
Graham Grieder profile picture
Graham Grieder
Yesterday, 7:33 PM
@donpizza I think you have the wrong acquisition. It's not really relevant to the conversation at hand. They can buy everything in the world, it they don't grow, what's the attraction?
Eltazman profile picture
Eltazman
Yesterday, 6:41 PM
Our investment vehicle bought XOM when it was in the high 40s a few years back and all the talking heads were saying oil is dead and XOM is going to cut the dividend and all the gloom and doom seeking alpha could publish…

Look at it now!!!!

Life goes on and Exxon is there!
H
Harry Davidson
Yesterday, 7:22 PM
@Eltazman Much like PG, I've it when the Doom
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

