Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crown Crafts: Value Story Changing To Growth

Nov. 17, 2023 6:22 PM ETCrown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS)
Andrew Dessy profile picture
Andrew Dessy
345 Followers

Summary

  • The relatively new CEO has visions for growth, which is welcome considering the historically flat earnings over the years.
  • Though the core business of infant bedding has recently been experiencing revenue declines, hopefully this is macro related and will improve with the economy.
  • The acquisition will also likely help with international sales growth, diversifying retail partnerships and helping pivot to direct to consumer sales.
  • Investors should look to the coming holiday sales and earnings for indicators of acquisition success, as Manhattan Toy is a seasonal business.

Toddler activity for motor and sensory development. Baby hands with colorful wooden toys on table from above.

Julia_Sudnitskaya/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

In July, I wrote about Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) and how it appeared that their acquisition of the Manhattan Toy Company would be accretive to shareholder value. Since then, the company has incorporated the acquisition

This article was written by

Andrew Dessy profile picture
Andrew Dessy
345 Followers
Value investor with a long-term focus, looking to find mispriced securities to preserve wealth and beat inflation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CRWS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRWS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRWS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.