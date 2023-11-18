Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carlyle's Next Takeover Target Should Be Itself

Nov. 18, 2023 12:05 AM ETCG
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.59K Followers

Summary

  • Carlyle’s new boss Harvey Schwartz could leave a lasting imprint on the private equity firm he now runs is by doing a transformational deal.
  • This wouldn’t be a swashbuckling raid on another company. The ex-banker should instead partner with the co-founders and a deep-pocketed investor and take his own $11 billion firm private.
  • Carlyle’s take-out price would be about $38.50 per share, judging by LSEG data, a premium of a fifth and valuing Carlyle’s equity at $14 billion.

Close-up of hands holding tablet with business inscription

ra2studio

By Breakingviews

Carlyle’s (CG) new boss Harvey Schwartz spent 21 years as a rainmaker at Goldman Sachs. One way he could leave a lasting imprint on the private equity firm he now runs is by doing a transformational

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.59K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CG--
The Carlyle Group Inc.

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.