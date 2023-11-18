Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vector Group: Potential Dividend Cut Inbound

Nov. 18, 2023 1:08 AM ETVector Group Ltd. (VGR)
Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
1.43K Followers

Summary

  • Vector Group stands out by engaging in both tobacco sales and luxury real estate development, presenting a unique combination of industries under one corporate umbrella.
  • The company's historical emphasis on dividend payments, coupled with an aggressive push into real estate development, raises the risk of a potential dividend cut, creating a challenge for income-focused investors.
  • Vector's focus on the discount segment is supported by a differentiated distribution network. Liggett deliberately sells cigarettes through tobacco outlets and mass merchandisers rather than convenience stores.

New York City Sky Scraper on a cloudy day

NikolayPeev/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In today’s article, I’d like to discuss the Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), a peculiar company that sells cigarettes, and more recently, develops luxury real estate projects. Yes, you read correctly, this is a company that both sells tobacco and

This article was written by

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
1.43K Followers
MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VGR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VGR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VGR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.