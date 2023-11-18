Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
No Bad Sentiment In The Northeast

Summary

  • The NAHB's Housing Market Index dropped to 34 in November and is only three points above the low from last December.
  • The month-over-month declines across the report were historically large with the six-point drop in the headline index ranking in the bottom 2nd percentile of all monthly moves.
  • Regional homebuilder sentiment was more peculiar. Again, there were historic declines in the Midwest, West, and South.

Moving house, relocation. The key was inserted into the door of the new house, inside the room was a cardboard box containing personal belongings and furniture. move in the apartment or condominium

Nuttawan Jayawan

The past couple of weeks have seen some relief in mortgage rates and a rebound in weekly mortgage applications as a result, but that positive housing market development didn't show per the latest reading on homebuilder sentiment.

Comments

