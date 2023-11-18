Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SNDL Inc. Reports Better Financial Performance For Q3 Yet Remains Undervalued

Nov. 18, 2023 2:04 AM ETSNDL Inc. (SNDL)
Alan Sumler profile picture
Alan Sumler
1.03K Followers

Summary

  • SNDL Inc. showed improvement in Q3-2023 with higher revenues, higher margins, decreased net loss, and positive free cash flow.
  • The company's stock price is undervalued compared to its cash on hand and long-term investments.
  • The cannabis sector is undergoing weak investor sentiment and SNDL Inc.'s stock has been on a one-year downtrend.
  • I continue my rating of hold for SNDL Inc. and recommend that investors watch the sector.

Cannabis Infused Beers

Cannabis Flower and Beer Flight

LauriPatterson/iStock via Getty Images

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) showed some improvement in its financial performance for Q3-2023. The company reported higher revenues from cannabis retail sales and operations, as well as higher margins. Its net loss also

This article was written by

Alan Sumler profile picture
Alan Sumler
1.03K Followers
Welcome to the home of The Cannabis Report: a monthly report on the cannabis industry. I am an analyst and consultant in the cannabis industry. I have contributed to High Times Magazine. I currently have a book out, Cannabis in the Ancient Greek and Roman World. I am most interested in technical stock analysis, option strategies, small cap strategies, and emerging markets. Feel free to contact me with any questions about the cannabis industry or publicly traded stocks in the cannabis industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNDL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SNDL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNDL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNDL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.