Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Treasurys: Steady Income Into A Slowdown

Nov. 18, 2023 1:55 AM ETKBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, DPST
Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
788 Followers

Summary

  • The unsustainable state of the U.S. fiscal budget is leading to a significant increase in the issuance of Treasury bonds.
  • Although an impending economic slowdown might limit the potential for capital appreciation, the assurance of a steady income from Treasurys makes them attractive amid an uncertain outlook.
  • With U.S. Federal budget deficits averaging over $400 billion each quarter, the sustainability of U.S. fiscal policy is increasingly questionable.

Finance and money technology background concept of business prosperity and asset

Ralf Hahn

The unsustainable state of the U.S. fiscal budget is leading to a significant increase in the issuance of Treasury bonds - and when combined with demand challenges, a higher-for-longer rate environment appears justified.

Although an impending economic

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
788 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KBE--
SPDR® S&P Bank ETF
KBWB--
Invesco KBW Bank ETF
QABA--
First Trust NASDAQ® ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF
FTXO--
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
KRE--
SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.