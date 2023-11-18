Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Japan, Still The Outlier After All These Years

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
827 Followers

Summary

  • The Japanese stock market is having itself a hot minute. The Nikkei 225 index, a benchmark for Japanese equities, is up nearly 30 percent so far this year.
  • Long a byword for chronic economic sluggishness, Japan is back on the radar screen. Is there a strategic case to make here?
  • Foreign investors have been a big source of the market’s upward trend this year.

The Japanese stock market is having itself a hot minute. The Nikkei 225 index, a benchmark for Japanese equities, is up nearly 30 percent so far this year, a standout performance among global markets and a sharp contrast to Asia’s other large economy, China, where stocks have been limping along in negative territory and getting little in the way of love from foreign investors.

Long a byword for chronic economic sluggishness, Japan is back on the radar screen. Is there a strategic case to make here? A word or two of caution is in order, we believe.

33 Years And Counting

Those of us with a sufficiently long institutional memory know that Japan is the asterisk tacked onto the mantra that stocks go up in the long term. The Nikkei 225 reached an all-time peak of 38,915 on the last trading day of the year in 1989.

Yes, the year that saw the fall of the Berlin Wall, Czechoslovakia’s Velvet Revolution and the birth of Taylor Swift, among other seismic world events, was also the last time the phrase “Japanese stocks closed at a record high” was ever uttered.

The Nikkei 225 today sits at 33,585. That is still around 14 percent below the 1989 record high, but it’s tantalizingly close, considering where the index has been for much of the intervening period, as the above chart shows.

Foreign investors have been a big source of the market’s upward trend this year. Last week, in the wake of a broad global rally on the back of positive sentiment about the Fed and interest rates, Japanese stocks attracted some $7.4 billion from international buyers.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal called Japan “the most exciting equity market in the world.” Warren Buffett has been a fan of late. Is there enough juice left for a

This article was written by

MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Comments

