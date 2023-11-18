Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Boston Omaha: Sales Surprise And M&A Efforts May Imply Undervaluation

Nov. 18, 2023 3:52 AM ETBoston Omaha Corporation (BOC)
CW Capital profile picture
CW Capital
81 Followers

Summary

  • Boston Omaha Corporation has reported a quarterly net sales surprise and continues to make new acquisitions in various industries.
  • The company's diversification and recent net sales growth make it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • Advances in billboard technology and new business models could further accelerate net sales growth and free cash flow generation.

Collection of flying 100 American dollars banknotes, on white

Marat Musabirov

Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) recently delivered a quarterly net sales surprise, and continues to report new acquisitions in different industries in 2023. Given the total amount of cash on hand and the know-how in the M&A markets, I believe

I worked for a large investment group for some years. Right now, I only take care of my stocks. I do valuation models, and focus on FCF growth. You can contact met if you need more information about my articles, and my models. I am not a financial adviser. I do not give readers financial advice. The information I offer does not constitute financial advice or recommendation and should not be considered as such.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BOC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

