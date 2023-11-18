Equity Investors Should Mind These Macro Drivers

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

By Tokufumi Kato, PhD

In this challenging environment, filtering meaningful market signals means paying close attention to the interplay among long-term rates, nominal growth and liquidity.

The dynamics of the equity market are influenced by myriad macroeconomic variables. Recently, long-term interest rates have served as a cap on performance, while nominal growth and overall liquidity have provided a floor.

Where might things go from here?

Start with rates. In the near-term, we believe higher long-term rates will continue to weigh on markets. In recent weeks, we have observed a strong correlation between stocks and long-term yields. If major central banks maintain their “higher-for-longer” stance, lower-quality and small-capitalization equities could face additional pressure. We believe this potential scenario suggests there may be a benefit to tilting toward quality within equity and fixed income portfolios.

Over the longer term, we believe rates will be swayed by a slew of factors, including Treasury bond issuance, quantitative tightening ('QT') by the Federal Reserve, increased volatility, fiscal sustainability concerns, and policy normalization by the Bank of Japan—all of which could lead to a higher term premium. With annual deficits projected at approximately $1.7-$1.8 trillion, the U.S. Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee has underscored the correlation between fiscal sustainability and the term premium, hinting that increased government bond issuance could dampen equity markets into 2024.

The growth picture also looks potentially challenging. We believe nominal growth may decelerate for a host of factors—including weaker consumer spending, a tepid recovery in China, and general geopolitical fragility.

As for liquidity conditions, we think reserves will remain at the current level, as the Fed’s Reverse Repurchase Program is set to decline as QT progresses. Given the ongoing rate of QT, a more stable reserve level ($2-$2.5 trillion, or 8-10% of GDP) looks in sight by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, a mountain of cash is sitting on the sideline: U.S. money market funds now hold approximately $6 trillion. If the market is convinced that the Federal Reserve will begin to cut rates, this money could potentially flood the market with liquidity.

In this challenging market environment, we believe minding key macroeconomic drivers—specifically the interplay among long-term rates, nominal growth and liquidity—remains crucial to making well-informed investment decisions.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Discussions of any specific sectors and companies are for informational purposes only. This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. Any discussion of environmental, social and governance ('ESG') factor and ratings are for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. ESG factors are one of many factors that may be considered when making investment decisions.

Commodity futures and forward contract prices are highly volatile, and the commodity markets can also lack sustained movements of prices in one direction, whether up or down, for extended periods. Participation in a market that is either volatile or trendless could produce substantial losses. Price movements of commodity interests are influenced by, among other factors: changing supply and demand relationships; governmental, agricultural and trade programs and policies; climate; and national and international political and economic events. None of these factors can be controlled by the manager.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

Certain products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. The information provided herein is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information about our products and services and to otherwise provide general investment education. No information contained herein should be regarded as a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action as Neuberger Berman Group LLC (and its affiliates, “Neuberger Berman”) is not undertaking to provide impartial investment advice, act as an impartial adviser, or give advice in a fiduciary capacity with respect to the materials presented herein. If you are an individual retirement investor, contact your financial advisor or other non-Neuberger Berman fiduciary about whether any given investment idea, strategy, product or service described herein may be appropriate for your circumstances.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

Neuberger Berman strives to provide individuals with disabilities equal access to our services, including through an accessible website. If you have questions, comments, or encounter any difficulty using our site, please call us at 212 476 9000.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.