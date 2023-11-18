Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Smaller Deals Slip Through The IPO Window Before The Thanksgiving Break

Nov. 18, 2023 5:45 AM ETULS, DDC, TURO, WAY, SDHC, SHIM, RR, SGN, GLACU, KMCM, TELO, YYGH, ZK, TFG, ROTR
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.09K Followers

Summary

  • Four smaller IPOs priced this past week, joined by one SPAC.
  • The biggest news came from the pipeline, with product assessment services provider UL Solutions filing for an estimated $1 billion IPO, followed by a sizable filing from metabolic disease biotech Carmot Therapeutics.
  • The IPO calendar looks quiet for the Thanksgiving week, although some small issuers may join last minute.

Initial Public Offering. IPO. Financial trade. Investment

Andranik Hakobyan

Four smaller IPOs priced this past week, joined by one SPAC.

The biggest news came from the pipeline, with product assessment services provider UL Solutions (ULS) filing for an estimated $1 billion IPO, followed by a sizable filing

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

