Cullen/Frost Looks Undervalued As Funding Cost Pressure Subsides

Nov. 18, 2023 6:35 AM ETCullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)
Mark Dockray
Summary

  • While Texas bank Cullen/Frost has struggled this year alongside peers, funding cost pressure is subsiding and net interest income has stabilized.
  • Frost has a strong track record with respect to credit quality. While expense growth is high as the bank expands in key Texas markets, this will pay off longer term.
  • The stock doesn't look expensive given growth prospects and its profitability, with around 15-20% upside looking reasonable.

It has been a tough year so far for Cullen/Frost (CFR), the holding company of Texas-based Frost Bank. Shares of the firm have fallen around 30% with dividends year-to-date, roughly matching the struggles of the broader regional bank industry.

Mark Dockray
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

