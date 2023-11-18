georgeclerk

Investment briefing

US equities are exhibiting better investment characteristics given 1) the improving macroeconomic landscape and 2) extended earnings growth. The case for tactical allocation to global large-cap stocks is compelling, especially on the growth side of the axis.

The market has already begun to price in a period of better business in the coming 12-24 months, led by a resilient economy and improving financial data. We have seen this as high-beta securities + instruments have rallied back towards previous highs seen in 2021/'22. With that in mind, forming a thoughtful judgment on all securities within the growth universe is warranted.

ETFs are handy in that they enable easy tactical exposure to various investment themes. Case in point is the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:BATS:FBCG). It says it in the name-blue chips and growth. For investors seeking this kind of granularity in their equity budget, FBCG is worth consideration. This report will demonstrate the reasoning.

Critical facts that form the fund's economic value include:

$854mm in AUM, charging an expense fee of 59bps on this, No dividends to speak of; investors would be buying this fund for capital appreciation/portfolio compounding. Top 10 holdings equal 60% of the portfolio weight, with tech representing 43% of the holdings, consumer cyclical 21%, and communications 15.8%. 162 positions in total at the time of writing. Tracking error of 12% in the last 12 months from its benchmark and relatively high turnover of 30%.

Moreover, FBCG's benchmark is the Russell 1000 Growth Index, but it does not replicate the Russell. According to Fidelity, the process is thus (direct quote):

"We look to exploit inappropriate valuations in the market through bottom-up, fundamental analysis, working in concert with Fidelity's global research team".

"The ETF will publish on its website each day a "Tracking Basket" designed to help trading in shares of the ETF. While the Tracking Basket includes some of the ETF's holdings, it is not the ETF's actual portfolio".

"By keeping certain information about the ETF secret, this ETF may face less risk that other traders can predict or copy its investment strategy. This may improve the ETF's performance".

"If other traders are able to copy or predict the ETF's investment strategy, however, this may hurt the ETF's performance".

The fund's performance to date has been satisfactory. The reversal in markets leading into Q4 has seen FBCG test previous highs posted in July and 2021. Critically, historical data shows that FBCG is primed to compound in trending markets (Figure 1). Compared to other benchmarks, the fund has attracted above-average capital inflows.

Figure 1.

Note: Data current as of 30/09/2023 (Source: Fidelity)

Figure 2. FBCG testing former highs. Long-term price evolution, 2023

Data: Updata

Multiple tailwinds support fundamental growth in US growth stocks in the growth camp. These will be discussed here. Net-net, I rate FBCG a buy across all investment horizons (short to long-term), with both a fundamental and technical bias.

Talking points

The notion of US outperformance in global markets is well supported by the recent economic and financial data. Three themes are dominant: (1) economic growth outlook in the US, (2) FY'24 earnings projections, (3) prospect for a pause or reversal in rates. Collectively, they support the decision to allocate to large-cap growth.

(1). Improved economic outlook

The global economy outperformed expectations in 2023. This is a positive sign. Some forecasters are projecting another period of outperformance in '24. Those at Goldman Sachs are "more optimistic than the consensus for eight of the world's nine largest economies" regarding economic growth.

The critical fact alongside this is that inflation appears to be cooling. Estimates are to return to a longer-term range in the next two years, with Goldman eyeing 2% across the G10 by 2024. Furthermore, the bank sees around 15% probability of a US recession, no higher than historical ranges.

Figure 3.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Consequently, the firm is well above consensus estimates on its growth outlook for the US for 2024. As seen in Figure 4, it projects US GDP growth of 2.4%, 2.4% in Spain, 2% for Australia and 1.9% for Japan (Figure 4). Notably, India is projected for 6.4% GDP growth, marginally ahead of China at 5.3%.

This is a constructive view for growth equities listed on US exchanges. The key points are that:

(1). US growth is looking far more appealing than 12 months ago,

(2). GDP forecasts reflect a more optimistic view of economic conditions,

(3). Markets are pricing a period of better business for growth companies.

Combined, these three factors support a bullish view on FBCG, given the core holdings in its portfolio. The market has indicated it agrees with this notion with its performance in H2 FY'23.

Figure 4.

Source: Goldman Sachs

(2). Earnings growth remains on track

Q3 earnings was a pleasant surprise and beat many consensus estimates. Tech, communications and consumer discretionary were the most potent growth sectors, with 15-20% of each domain reporting YoY earnings growth.

According to FactSet analysis, "all eleven sectors are predicted to report year-over-year earnings growth, led by the Health Care (23.5%), Energy (21.3%), Communication Services (16.6%), and Information Technology (11.1%) sectors".

Moreover, it notes that Wall Street forecasts YoY earnings growth for S&P 500 companies of 6-7% on average in Q1 2024 and 5% growth for CY 2024.

This is critical information for capital appreciation over the coming 1-3 years. Stock returns over this horizon are highly sensitive to sales and earnings growth. For FBCG, it implies the following:

(i). A period of strong business is potentially ahead for US growth companies,

(ii). Projected growth in look-through earnings of the fund's holdings increases its economic value,

(iii). Premium valuations are supported if growth contribution pulls through and expectations are revised higher.

These facts corroborate a bullish view over the coming 1-3 years.

Figure 5.

Source: FactSet

(3). Rates situation

The Fed's pause in November has sparked a fresh flame of risk appetite in global equity markets. The sensitivity of markets to this news is noteworthy. The next question is, where to from here?

Markets are looking a potential rate cut in 2024. Next year will, therefore, be critical for determining the next decade of returns. Valuations have cooled down somewhat but are still elevated vs. global peers. For instance:

FBCG trades at 24.5x earnings, ahead of the category avg. 15.2x earnings and FactSet's segment avg. of 11.3x.

This is a sharp premium. But if the fund's holdings report an avg. 25% earnings growth, it is more than justified. My judgement from its main holdings is that this is feasible within 1 standard deviation.

The Goldman Sachs crowd expect that (1) most central banks in developed markets have stopped hiking, and (2) the first 'rate cuts' will arrive in H2 '24. The point is we may not need to enter a recession to cool inflation. The Fed may even look to avoid the recession with a more accommodative policy.

Figure 6.

Source: Goldman Sachs

These three data points form a constructive investment facts pattern for large-cap growth equities. To state it simply:

Economic prospects may be fruitful for growth companies moving forward, Companies and markets are projecting a period of robust business in the coming 12-14 months, The worst of the inflation/rates situation might be behind us, leading to less pressure on equity markets.

Net-net, this is bullish for FBCG, supporting my buy rating on the fund.

Technical factors for consideration

Price studies give a terrific guide to price visibility going forward. The recent price action has shaped an aggressive technical setup for FBCG.

We now have upsides to $39 for the fund from our point and figure studies. These had eyed the levels in the $29-$34s well in the last year. So I am looking to $39 as the next price objective.

Figure 7.

Data: Updata

As to the trend action, observations are tremendously constructive:

Clearly broken out of 3-waves down move (Figure 8). Trend line coincided with cloud base at A and B, so this is a remarkable move. Volume preceding price as we gapped higher 2x. Bullish marabuzo candle and 3rd gap higher illustrate the continuation to the upside. Ascending volume with price advance indicates the demand. On the weekly chart (Figure 9), we have now retraced 61.8% of the 2021-2022 down leg. We had since ran into resistance there. The breakout from this level is therefore significant. Next key levels are $33 then $36 to the upside. This would be a continuation. On the downside, $28 and $26 are levels to watch out for.

Figure 8.

Data: Updata

Figure 9.

Data: Updata

Discussion summary

In short, the scope for allocating to quality growth names is far more compelling in Q4 '23 than in the last 12-18 months. Several undercurrents support this notion, namely (1) an improved economic outlook, (2) strong projected earnings growth for US companies, and (3) prospects for a pause in the rates cycle. For funds like FBCG-weighted to blue chip growth-they are primed to capture these risk premia investors are currently paying for. Technical formations in the company's price structure are equally strong and support a period of range extension. Net-net, I rate FBCG a buy.