Safety Insurance: A Question Of True Safety In Turbulent Insurance Markets

Summary

  • In the past, Safety Insurance was considered a superior insurer compared to Mercury. However, Mercury has demonstrated encouraging signs of profitability recovery.
  • Safety Insurance reported worsened insurance margins and a decline in underwriting margin due to claims inflation and weather events.
  • Both Mercury General and Safety Insurance are facing operational challenges, making them less attractive for investment compared to other profitable insurers like Travelers and Chubb.

Executive Summary

I recently written an article on Mercury General (MCY), a publicly listed insurance company that had to trim its dividend in 2022 to uphold financial solvency, consequently losing its dividend aristocrat status.

Several months

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

