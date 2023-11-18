Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

The major stock market indexes eked out gains Friday but scored strong gains for a third straight week as Treasury yields continued to fall. The advance has been sparked by surprisingly tame U.S. inflation data that gave hope to investors that the Federal Reserve's string of interest rate hikes was in the rearview mirror. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note tumbled 19 basis points for the week to 4.44%. In the stock market, the Dow Jones index advanced 1.9%, the S&P 500 rose 2.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.4%. In the past three weeks, the Dow gained 7.8%, the S&P surged 9.6%, and the Nasdaq jumped 11.7%. The longer end 10-year Treasury yield ended the week at 4.44% and the shorter end 2-year yield closed at 4.90%. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of next week's major events.

Competing with FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY) and DraftKings (DKNG) for online sports betting market share, ESPN BET went live in 17 U.S. states ahead of the busy slate of college and pro games during Thanksgiving week. Significant integration is expected between ESPN BET, the rebranded version of Penn Entertainment's (PENN) sportsbook, and ESPN's media content. The launch comes at a time when Disney (DIS) is looking to sell a minority stake in ESPN, with companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) speculated as potential buyers. SA analyst Juxtaposed Ideas is now cautiously bullish on Penn, given the potential reversal in its prospects due to ESPN BET. (33 comments)

Investors brought out their champagne glasses to celebrate the latest CPI report, which was "clearly a shock to the consensus" as the rate of inflation fell more than expected in October. Stocks soared and Treasury yields tumbled on Tuesday after headline inflation flatlined month-on-month. "I've been preaching for the past year that the rate of inflation would fall as fast as it rose, and this report supports that assertion," Investing Group Leader Lawrence Fuller, author of The Portfolio Architect, wrote to the applause of many subscribers. "Today's report ends the discussion of rate hikes and should also end the discussion of rates staying higher for longer." The market's celebration also saw Nasdaq (COMP.IND) exit correction territory, with the "Magnificent Seven" adding more than $200B to their market caps. (9 comments)

The economic data kept pouring in, keeping investors on their toes with the release of the retail sales report. The latter inched down 0.1% M/M compared to the consensus for a fall of 0.3%, further exciting investors hoping for resilient consumer spending. A strong labor market helped keep consumer spending afloat, and new revisions showed that the summer's blowout retail reports were even better than initially estimated. On the sell side, some companies are handling their financials better than others, focusing on cost controls, inventory management and margin improvements. Results from Home Depot (HD), Macy's (M) and Gap (GPS) all topped estimates, but Target (TGT) smashed it out of the park. However, Walmart's (WMT) warning on consumer spending rattled traders, while TJX's (TJX) guidance disappointed. (26 comments)



The highly-anticipated meeting between President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ended with agreements to open high-level dialogue, while Xi called on Biden to lift unilateral sanctions and provide a non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies. Other issues went unresolved and tensions were apparent. As Xi met with American business executives Wednesday evening, Biden highlighted the difference between the two economic systems during a press conference, repeating comments from earlier this year that described Xi as a "dictator. " Despite a downward spiral in relations, SA Quant strategist Steven Cress also weighed in on Biden-Xi meeting, listing the top three Chinese stocks to buy that can offer upside amid its slowing economy. (66 comments)

Later in the week, President Biden signed a short-term government funding bill passed by Congress, avoiding a federal shutdown and pushing the debate over the federal budget into next year. The bill will maintain government spending at current levels for two more months, giving lawmakers time to negotiate appropriations bills for the rest of the fiscal year. The measure also didn't include the $106B that the White House requested for Israel and Ukraine aid, as well as humanitarian funding for Palestinians and other supplemental requests. Congress is expected to focus on those when legislators return to the Capitol in December. (1 comment)