Investment Thesis

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had been affected due to a risk-off sentiment as macro slowdown makes the SMB segment, its core focus, more susceptible along with slowing employment growth. However, we really like the strong execution and follow through on earnings momentum in a challenging macro environment with stable retention ratios and strong traction in new whitespace capabilities such as Embedded HCM, although it has been only one quarter since launch. Despite the smaller scale, relatively slower growth and weaker margin profile, Paycor trades at par with its other core peers and we believe the growth opportunity of PYCR being a leading SaaS HCM player is likely priced in.

Company Background

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) is a SaaS payroll and HCM application software company offering workforce management, benefits, talent and engagement solutions. It primarily focuses on the underserved small and medium businesses with employees of 10 - 10,000 and has over 30,000 customers and ~49,000 client accounts (including subsidiaries) serving over 2.5 mn employees across the US. It typically charges its customers basis a bundled pricing strategy of Per employee per month (PEPM) method with an effective PEPM of ~$18 as of June 30, 2023. On an average, it serves 51 employees per client account further demonstrating its focus on relatively small businesses.

Key Historical Metrics

Customer Accounts

The company reported a 3.9% growth in customer accounts during FY20-23 period with a 4.7% growth in client accounts during the same period. It defines client accounts as the accounts including the subsidiary companies with separate payroll from its parent customer. The higher growth in client accounts outpacing the customer account growth demonstrates that more customers have been adding their capabilities on to its subsidiaries driven by strong execution. Total employees on the platform served grew by 8.9% which demonstrates the growth prospects and higher retention amongst its older customers which have been growing and adding employees.

Retention Rate

Retention rate dipped sin FY21 primarily as a result of COVID-19 led disruption which slowed customer additions and exacerbated dollar churns. However, post pandemic reset, the retention rate gradually improved and now stands at 100% despite challenging macro conditions.

Topline Overview

The company reported a strong 19% revenue CAGR during FY20-23 period primarily driven by high single digit growth in total employees served along with a HSD growth in PEPM. The company was able to improve its gross margins by about 300 bps over the period driven by higher retention and better utilization.

Operating Leverage

The company has been operationally profitable with adjusted operating margin of 15% (marginally up from 14% in FY20) as G&A and R&D leverage is offset by deleverage in S&M expenses amidst the company's focus on driving growth and investing in marketing channels and GTM efficiencies.

Beat and Raise Quarter

The company reported a strong Q1 and strong start to FY24 with total revenues of $144 mn, up 21% YoY and ahead of the consensus estimates pegged at $140 mn. The strong beat was driven by 16% growth in recurring revenues as the demand environment remained steady as well as early gains from its Embedded HCM solution. Effective PEPM also increased by 6% YoY to $17 as a result of its cross-selling capabilities along with healthy net new logos. Employees on the platform grew by 9% YoY on the back of an 11% growth in enterprise segment (>1k employees) while micro-segment remained flattish. Embedded HCM solution, launched in August this year, saw a strong reception contributing one-percentage point to employee growth within its first quarter of launch as few early partners migrated over existing employee bases.

Adjusted gross margin improved by 140 bps YoY to 78.3% driven by higher utilization and cross-sell along with stable retention rates. Sales & Marketing as % of revenue remained flattish at 33% on YoY basis as the company continues to invest in increasing its sales coverage nationwide. R&D expenses as % of sales deleveraged by ~60 bps as PYCR invested to enhance its recently launched HCM platform and expansion of its PEPM. G&A leveraged by 120 bps YoY as a result of revenue growth outpacing the fixed cost coverage. In all, the company reported a 200 bps improvement in operating margins to 11.1% driven by strong gross margins and SG&A deleverage partially offset by higher R&D expenses.

Balance sheet position remained stable with cash balance of $54 mn and no debt. The cash to market cap ratio is amongst the lowest at ~1% compared to average 3-5% of its peers, which is likely to be accounted in the valuation. However, the company's positive free cash flows as a result of stable double digit operating margins along with significantly lower stock based compensation enables them to continue investment in new capabilities and sales channels to drive growth.

PYCR revised its annual guidance upwards and now expects $651 mn at mid-point in revenues for FY24 (vs $647 previously) and operating income of $104 mn at mid-point (vs $99.5 mn previously) driven by strong recurring revenues as well as slightly higher interest income. Paycor conveyed a degree of confidence in the demand environment on the back of increasing traction upmarket with enterprise customers (evidenced by the average employee per client account rising to 83 in Q1 up from 82 in Q4 FY23 and 78 last year). The commentary was a positive deviation compared to the current worsening environment echoed by the peers, however, while we believe the demand has likely stabilized post the Fed holding rate hikes, a persistent macro overhang would likely impede growth and lead to exacerbated dollar churns amongst its customers.

Valuation

PYCR trades at 5.5x EV/ Fwd Sales which is at a 20% discount to its peer average and largely in line with its core peer set Paycom (PAYC) and Paylocity (PCTY) within the SMB SaaS space. We also compare PYCR relative to its peers using the PEG metric which is a better valuation method for growth based SaaS players. On a PEG basis, PYCR trades at 2.3x, a significant premium to its peer average of 1.3x demonstrating the relative higher valuation relative to growth. We believe the company is on the correct trajectory following the footsteps of Paycom and Paylocity in becoming a leading SMB focused SaaS HCM solution demonstrated by its strong earnings momentum and resilient outlook. However, despite the small size, slower growth and relatively weaker margin profile along with exposure to SMB segment which are more susceptible to macro slowdown, the company trades almost in line with its core peer set of Paycom and Paylocity. We believe the current valuation is fair and the future growth priced into the stock. Initiate at Neutral.

Risks to Rating

Risks to rating include

1) The company operates in a significantly competitive environment including SMB focused players such as Paycom and Paylocity as well as legacy companies that are embedded within the customer and cloud-based firms such as ADP (ADP), Paychex (PAYX), Ceridian (CDAY) and Workday (WDAY) which are well funded

2) Its exposure to SMB segment with average employee size of ~50 poses significant risks as they are more susceptible in the event of macro slowdown as demonstrated by a significant dollar churn during the COVID-19 led disruption

3) Upside risks include continued momentum within its embedded HCM solution driving employee growth in its platform, expansion of its PEPM metric as a result of cross-sell or launch of new products and improvement in macro environment leading to robust net customer addition

Final Thoughts

We give due credit to Paycor on its strong execution despite a challenging macro environment as well as strong reception to its newer products. Sentiment has been largely weak as the stock declined by about 20% over the past month since reporting. However, despite the solid execution in a challenging macro environment, we believe the current valuation provides limited margin of safety and we initiate at Neutral.