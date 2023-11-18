Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SQM: The Recovery Could Shock You

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SQM stock has crashed due to oversupply dynamics in the lithium market, impacting its near-term operating performance.
  • Despite the decline, SQM's valuation is relatively attractive compared to its competitors, potentially pricing in execution and geopolitical risks.
  • The company aims to secure and expand its market share when the lithium market normalizes, but near-term headwinds may persist.
  • I assessed SQM's best-in-class "A+" profitability grade, a significant competitive advantage that could help it outcompete its peers in the subsequent cyclical upswing.
  • I argue why investors should consider capitalizing on SQM as it entered a two-year low recently. The recovery could be epic.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

My bullish thesis on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) hasn't worked out over the past six to seven months as the oversupply dynamics in the lithium market were more pronounced

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
29.55K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

r
reasonableperson1
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (87)
You maintain your "strong buy" position without having actually bought any. Why is that?
s
sophocles
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (293)
I stayed short SQM, ALB and PLL to hedge my longs. It gave some protection but I was still getting hammered. So I went net short.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SQM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SQM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SQM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.