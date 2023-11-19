Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Nov. 19, 2023 7:30 AM ET
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.

The holiday-shortened week will include a flurry of earnings reports just before Thanksgiving. The headliner will be Nvidia (NVDA), which has been on an AI-fueled rally of late. Lowe's (LOW), Analog Devices (ADI), Autodesk (ADSK), Best Buy (BBY), Baidu (BIDU), Deere (DE), and DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) are some of the other notable companies that will enter the earnings confessional. The economic calendar will be dominated by global flash PMIs for November and the durable goods order report, and the U.S. interest rate watchers will also have their eyes on the Federal Reserve's release of minutes from the FOMC meeting and the European Central Bank's accounting of its last meeting.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, November 20 - Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and BellRing Brands (BRBR).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, November 21 - Nvidia (NVDA), Lowe's (LOW), Medtronic (MDT), Analog Devices (ADI), Autodesk (ADSK), Best Buy (BBY), Baidu (BIDU), DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS), Burlington Stores (BURL), HP (HPQ), Nordstrom (JWN), and Jack in the Box (JACK).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, November 22 - Deere (DE).

Nvidia earnings preview: Nvidia (NVDA) will report Q3 earnings on November 21 to high expectations. The tech giant is expected to announce revenue of $15.99B for the quarter and EPS of $3.37. Key topics from the Santa Clara-based company will be the impact of China export controls, the product roadmap, the update on the data center supply chain, hyperscale commentary, and color on AI services revenue. Ahead of the report, Morgan Stanley noted that the gap between supply and demand has been so wide for the company that even shaving off peak demand has had no impact. Nvidia heads into earnings day on a hot streak, with shares already up 240% year-to-date. Options trading implies a swing in share price up or down of 8% for Nvidia after the earnings report drops.

IPO watch: Docola (DOCO) is expected to start trading next week. The company, which aims to provide a free patient care communication platform, is offering 1.06M units at a targeted price of between $5.75 and $6.75. The IPO lockup period will expire on certain blocks of shares of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (FMST) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU). The quiet period ends on Mach Natural Resources (MNR) to free up analysts to post ratings.

Conference schedule: The Needham Consumer Tech / Ecommerce Virtual Conference on November 20 will feature participation from Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI), Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD), Etsy (ETSY), ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA), Beachbody (BODY), and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN).

